Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Chairman Atkins Testifies Before Congressional Oversight Committees

The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from February 1 – February 13. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

SEC Chairman Atkins Testifies Before Congressional Oversight Committees SEC's New Director of Division of Enforcement Articulates Enforcement Priorities in First Speech in Role SEC's EDGAR System to Suspend Filings for Incorrect or Incomplete Use of XBRL for Filing Fee Exhibits Nasdaq Proposes Immediate Delisting for Companies Below $5 Million Market Value SEC Staff Issues Interpretive Letter on "Group" Status in Derivatives Transactions SEC Issues New and Updated C&DIs on Tender Offers, Going Private Transactions and Registration of Resale of Shares on Form S-4 Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management Launches Internal Proxy Voting System SEC Appoints New Chairman and Board Members to the PCAOB

