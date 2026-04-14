Carve-Outs Are In: Practical Guidance As Activity Rises In 2026

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Key Takeaways

A clearly defined carve‑out perimeter grounded in how the target business actually operates is essential to reducing execution risk and enabling a workable stand‑alone or integration plan.

Modeling the stand-alone business early, including identifying and clearly allocating responsibility for all related costs, can materially improve deal certainty and valuation alignment.

Transition services agreements should be treated as core deal documents, as they often function as the real operating plan between closing and separation or integration, and they can dictate day one operability.

Effective diligence in carve-out transactions extends beyond the four corners of the purchase agreement. People, IT and data, insurance and third-party consents frequently represent critical-path items that drive timing, value preservation and certainty of execution.

Recent market surveys1 indicate that carve‑out transactions, including sales of divisions, product lines or business units separated from a larger enterprise, are expected to remain a prominent feature of the 2026 M&A landscape. Unlike a traditional whole‑company sale, a carve‑out requires the parties to disentangle an operating business from the broader organization that may share employees, systems, contracts, intellectual property and risk profiles with the seller's retained businesses.

As a result, in a carve-out transaction, the focus shifts from simply transferring entity ownership to ensuring a clean break from the seller, smooth operations on day one and a credible path to stand‑alone readiness or rapid post-closing integration shortly thereafter. When these issues are not addressed early in the transaction life cycle, carve-outs can create headaches for sellers and buyers alike and can give rise to execution risk, late-stage re-trading and post-closing operational and commercial friction.

This article highlights recurring legal and structural considerations that are critical to improving deal certainty in carve‑out transactions and offers practical structuring and drafting tips drawn from recent market practice.

Defining the Transaction Perimeter and Deal Structure

At the core of any carve-out is the definition of what precisely is being sold. Because carved-out businesses rarely align neatly within legal entity boundaries, ambiguity around the transaction perimeter can undermine diligence, valuation and post-closing operations.

Clear identification of included and excluded assets, assumed and retained liabilities, shared arrangements and post-closing access rights can materially reduce execution risk. Sellers should articulate a clear and defensible definition of the target perimeter, while buyers should test that perimeter against how the business they are seeking to purchase actually operates. Shared systems, centralized services, parent-owned intellectual property and informal intercompany support arrangements can be essential to the target's functionality and should be identified early to allow the parties to determine which items must transfer at closing, which can be supported through transitional arrangements and which will need to be rebuilt post-closing. Critically, the seller's deal team should maintain clear and regular communication with the target's management and operational leads to fully understand the target business's needs and properly allocate responsibilities and workstreams, as failure to do so can lead to confusion and execution risk as the deal progresses.

Carve-out transactions also frequently require more complex transactional structures than do whole-company sales, including the creation of new "drop-down" entities to house target assets, internal "tuck-in" transactions or other pre-closing restructuring steps intended to isolate the carved-out business. These steps can often involve the transfer or reissuance of key permits and licenses, the novation or assignment of material contracts and the receipt of governmental or third-party consents, each of which may introduce timing risk, regulatory complexity or change of control and assignment considerations. As a result, carve-outs can take on hybrid characteristics that implicate both asset-level and change of control analyses, even when the transaction is structured as a stock sale. Early coordination among legal, regulatory, tax and operational teams is once again critical to sequencing these steps appropriately and avoiding execution risk that could otherwise delay signing or closing.

Because of these complexities and the often-expedited timelines associated with M&A, another way to address the heightened risk of inadvertently excluding – or wrongfully transferring – a certain asset or liability is to include a "wrong pocket" provision within the purchase agreement. This provision requires a party that has misallocated an asset or a liability from within or outside the target to transfer it to the other party post-closing, typically for no additional consideration. Buyers will undoubtedly want a broad provision that will allow them to identify any diligence gaps post-closing and retain the benefit of the business they believed they were buying, especially given that they have less visibility into the target business than does the seller prior to closing. Sellers, on the other hand, should push to limit the scope to avoid a situation where a buyer is over-reliant on post-closing diligence and looks to cherry-pick assets from all of the seller's affiliates. While a wrong-pocket provision should be carefully crafted by the parties to ensure it adequately reflects their intent without undue additional risk, these provisions are no substitute for thorough diligence and precise identification of the transaction perimeter.

Carve‑out Financials and Stand‑Alone Economics

Financial statements for a carved‑out business can often reflect historical allocations of shared costs rather than true stand-alone economics. These allocation issues frequently drive valuation gaps, diligence delays and post‑closing surprises.

Sellers can improve deal certainty by preparing carve‑out financials using consistent and defensible allocation methodologies and clearly identifying stranded costs that will remain with the seller post-closing. Transparency around shared services, centralized procurement benefits, treasury functions and insurance programs helps buyers model the business more accurately and reduces the risk of "surprise" re‑trading late in the process. Sellers should also anticipate working‑capital friction, particularly where cash management or intercompany balances were historically swept or netted at the enterprise level.

Buyers should scrutinize carve‑out financials to understand which costs will disappear, which will increase and which will shift post‑separation. Where uncertainty remains, buyers may look beyond standard purchase price adjustments to targeted indemnities, escrows or earnouts tied to separation milestones while ensuring alignment with any representations and warranties insurance (RWI) strategy. The particular buyer profile often factors in, as private equity buyers typically focus on how the cost of operating on a stand‑alone basis affects debt capacity and the ability to execute their value‑creation plan, while strategic buyers are often more sensitive to whether separation costs and timing could disrupt or delay integration, often favoring deal terms that enable a faster transition onto the buyer's combined platform.

Transition Services Agreements

Outside the purchase agreement, transition services agreements (TSAs) are often the operational backbone of a carve‑out. TSAs are often needed to facilitate day one operation of the target company and to reduce the likelihood of any post-closing disruption. Despite their importance, TSAs are frequently negotiated late in the process and treated as any other ancillary document.

For a seller, the TSA should balance providing support for the carved-out business with protecting all of its retained operations. A clearly defined scope, pricing mechanics (including cost‑plus versus fixed fees and pass‑through costs), service levels, governance and exit mechanics are all critical. In structuring TSAs, sellers should ensure that the parties expressly acknowledge the transitional nature of the services and that the seller and its affiliates avoid commitments beyond what can reasonably be delivered, particularly where the services are not part of the seller's core business. Sellers should also ensure that their TSA obligations do not operate as a backdoor expansion of otherwise-negotiated indemnity caps, baskets or exclusions and that any third-party services are permitted under the applicable agreements and licenses.

For buyers, the ability to identify and request additional services, audit rights (particularly for cost‑based charges), cybersecurity and data handling provisions, and termination and extension mechanics can materially impact operations during the transition period. Private equity buyers often prioritize sufficient runway to stand up or replace core functions, such as IT, finance and human resources (HR), and therefore focus on TSA scope discipline, extension mechanics and clean exit assistance. Conversely, strategic buyers often push for TSAs that enable a rapid but controlled migration onto the buyer's platforms, placing greater emphasis on cutover sequencing, data migration rights and repapering third‑party licenses without service interruption. In all cases, the TSA term should be flexible and align with a realistic standup or integration plan rather than an arbitrary timeline.

Employees and Benefits

Employment‑related issues are often among the most sensitive aspects of a carve‑out. Uncertainty around employee transfers, incentives and benefits can quickly erode morale and value. Alignment between transaction documents and employee communications is essential, particularly where employees support both the carved‑out business and the seller's retained operations.

Sellers should identify transferring employees early, work with legal counsel to assess employment-law requirements across relevant jurisdictions, and clearly allocate responsibility for incentives, severance and benefit obligations. Treatment of equity awards, commissions, bonus plans and retention programs should be addressed with sufficient specificity to ensure consistent economics and messaging.

Buyers should focus on operational continuity, confirming that key personnel will transfer and benefit arrangements support a smooth transition. Retention and incentive arrangements may be necessary where value is closely tied to management or specialized talent. Timing considerations can also materially affect employee morale and retention, as midyear transitions can trigger benefit plan resets, changes in deductibles or other outcomes that are often poorly received by employees. Thoughtful planning around transition timing, benefit harmonization and employee communications can mitigate disruption, reduce attrition risk during a critical transition period and help ensure that the carved‑out business emerges with the personnel, incentives and organizational stability necessary to function independently and preserve value following the transaction.

Technology and Data

Technology and data separation is another frequent source of carve‑out complexity. Shared systems, unassignable licenses and data privacy concerns can materially affect timing and cost and are often discovered too late if IT is treated as a secondary diligence stream.

Sellers should identify shared IT infrastructure, software licenses and data repositories early and then develop a separation plan addressing licensing, data access and compliance requirements. Commingled customer, HR and commercial data may require cleansing or partitioning before any transfer. Providing IT services via a TSA to users no longer within the seller's organization can also significantly increase the seller's risk profile.

Buyers should confirm access to critical systems and data during the transition period and assess the feasibility, timing and cost of standing up new systems or migrating onto existing platforms. Buyers should also evaluate the risk profile associated with acquired data and plan accordingly. Poorly planned technology transitions can create meaningful reputational and operational risks for both the buyer and the carved-out business. Service disruptions or system outages during a transition, particularly for businesses that historically operated without such interruption, such as software-as-a-service or other technology-enabled platforms, can erode customer trust, trigger contractual remedies and cause lasting brand damage. The parties should work to address these concerns and allocate risk appropriately in the purchase agreement and TSA, as applicable.

Insurance and Legacy Risk Allocation

Insurance coverage for a carved‑out business often reflects enterprise‑wide programs that may not translate cleanly to a stand‑alone entity. Deductibles, self‑insured retentions, claims history and reporting obligations can change materially post-separation.

Sellers should evaluate historical coverage, allocate responsibility for pre‑closing claims and consider whether tail coverage or special arrangements are warranted. Sellers should also address how deductibles and self‑insured retentions will be allocated where the carve‑out historically benefited from the parent's scale and ensure that post‑closing claims administration, including cooperation obligations of personnel and systems post-separation, remains workable. Buyers should assess the availability of historical coverage and ensure that indemnities and insurance provisions, including any buy-side RWI policies, work together to allocate risk effectively.

In transactions where the seller has negotiating leverage, it may seek to limit post‑closing exposure by disclaiming responsibility for changes to the target's insurance profile, including increases in deductibles or self‑insured retentions following separation, and by excluding insurance‑related risk from recovery altogether. Conversely, in more buyer‑favorable scenarios, buyers may seek specific indemnification for incremental exposure resulting from the carve‑out, such as the difference between enterprise‑level deductibles historically applicable to the business and the deductibles that would be expected for a similar stand-alone business, or other targeted indemnities to address identified gaps in coverage or claims administration risk.

Restrictive Covenants and Ongoing Relationships

Because sellers typically retain adjacent businesses, restrictive covenants in carve‑outs require careful calibration and are often heavily negotiated. A seller that is either a private equity sponsor or a portfolio company of a private equity sponsor will generally resist any request for a noncompete agreement of any kind, while strategic sellers entertain this ask with guardrails. Sellers generally seek covenants preserving flexibility to operate and grow retained businesses while providing the buyer with meaningful protection. Buyers often seek covenants protecting customer relationships, key employees and proprietary know‑how without jeopardizing enforceability with overbroad restrictions.

These dynamics can play out differently depending on the buyer profile. Private equity buyers often focus on restrictions that prevent the seller from destabilizing management or key accounts during the transition period and protect the value‑creation runway while the business is still becoming fully independent. Strategic buyers may place greater emphasis on restrictions tied to protecting integration value and synergy realization, particularly where the seller retains adjacent offerings or channels.

Aligning expectations early regarding the scope, duration and geography of restrictive covenants can help avoid last-minute disputes that threaten execution.

Conclusion

Carve‑out transactions require disciplined focus on separation issues alongside the traditional M&A considerations. Early attention to the matters described in this article can materially improve certainty of execution and post‑closing success. As carve‑outs continue to feature prominently in the M&A landscape, parties that address these issues proactively are better positioned to preserve value and achieve their strategic objectives.

Footnote

1. See Aurelius Group, "Carve-outs Set to Continue Increase in 2026" (2026), available at https://www.aurelius-group.com/carve-outs-set-to-continue-increase-in-2026; KPMG, "2026 M&A Outlook: M&A Momentum Returns" (December 2025) (surveying corporate and private equity executives and noting continued use of portfolio reshaping transactions, including carve-outs).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.