Episode 360 – In-Conversation With Kathy Wylde On NYC Business & Government (Podcast)

Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, joins host Howard Schweitzer to reflect on her decades leading one of the nation's most influential business organizations. Together, they explore how New York's fabric is defined by its bottom-up composition—diverse voices across sectors united by a shared vision. The city's resilience and commitment to public-private collaboration offer lessons for how government and business can work together to solve complex challenges. Featuring Public Strategies CEO Howard Schweitzer and Partnership for New York City CEO Kathy Wylde.

