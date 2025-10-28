Episode 360 – In-Conversation With Kathy Wylde On NYC Business & Government (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO of the Partnership for New York
City, joins host Howard Schweitzer to reflect on her decades
leading one of the nation's most influential business
organizations. Together, they explore how New York's fabric is
defined by its bottom-up composition—diverse voices across
sectors united by a shared vision. The city's resilience and
commitment to public-private collaboration offer lessons for how
government and business can work together to solve complex
challenges. Featuring Public Strategies CEO Howard Schweitzer and
Partnership for New York City CEO Kathy Wylde.
