In Case You Missed It: August 2025 Ropes & Gray ESG, CSR And Business And Human Rights Compliance Thought Leadership

Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics. A selection of our August thought leadership is compiled below.
- Summer of CSRD Redux: An In-depth Look at EFRAG's Proposed Changes to the ESRS 1 General Requirements Standard
- ISS Announces Update of E&S Disclosure QualityScore Methodology, Coming in September
- Indian Parliamentary Committee Recommends Enhancements to CSR and ESG Legislation
- CSRD Stop the Clock Update: Eighteen Countries Have Adopted or Introduced Transposing Legislation
- California Air Resources Board Addresses the Who, What, How and When of California's Corporate Climate Disclosure Laws at August 21 Workshop
- US and EU Agree on Trade Framework Agreement – Implications for ESG/CSR Compliance
- US-based Multinationals (and Others) Get More Time Before Singapore Climate Reporting Requirements Kick In
