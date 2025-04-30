Tough Timetable Pushed Through To Update CSRD's Reporting Standards

On 25 April 2025, the sustainability reporting board ("SRB") of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group ("EFRAG"), agreed the internal timeline for delivering advice to the European Commission on the simplification of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards ("ESRS"), which is at the centre of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive's requirements.

This followed the initial failure to do so, which we reported on here, on 15 April which had been the target date to approve the timeline.

The timetable is ambitious:

Activity Timing 1. Establishing a vision on actionable levers for substantial simplification (to be confirmed following the stakeholders' feedback) April to mid-May 2025 2. Gathering evidence from stakeholders, analysis of the issued reports and other sources April to mid-May 2025 3. Drafting and approving the Exposure Drafts amending ESRS Second half of May to July 2025 4. Publishing the Exposure Drafts, receiving and analysing feedback from stakeholders August and September 2025 5. Finalising and delivering the technical advice to the European Commission October 2025

The public consolidation will start at the very end of July, for a short window, combined with some public feedback events tabled for the beginning of September 2025.

