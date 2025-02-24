CFOs As Strategic Partners: How CFOs Are Driving Business Transformation Globally

A version of this article first appeared in CXO Today

Amid a global shift, CFOs are undertaking more strategic initiatives–managing the financial aspect of businesses is no longer enough. Today, an effective CFO shepherds more than a company's budget and financial reporting and is increasingly involved in shaping the overall direction of a business. A modern, successful CFO can navigate complex digital transformation, risk management, treasury management, strategic collaborations, corporate governance, and numerous other aspects.

How tech, data, and scalability affect a CFO's role

As CFOs adapt their approach to evolving market conditions and emerging opportunities, they keep a sharp focus on technology that enhances the competitive edge. Modern CFOs are shifting from a reactive focus on managing costs to a proactive, disciplined approach embedded in the organization's culture and strategy focused on both near-term strength and long-term benefits.

This broadening of business acumen leads CFOs to develop deeper knowledge across business segments to influence non-financial business areas and contribute to overall company growth. CFOs work on advancing their technological skills to invest in the right technologies like AI-powered automation, business intelligence, and data analytics to drive efficiency and prioritize data access, integration, and data-driven decision-making.

Effective CFOs remain actively interested in operational integrity and scalability. For example, when the CFO of one of our retail clients gained a clear understanding of their operations and identified gaps where technology could add value, the organization made the decision to integrate and unify their systems. This approach significantly streamlined operations and enabled scalability across various channels: e-commerce, B2B, and brick-and-mortar. It also supported the opening of new stores, introduced new customer offerings such as pre-booking orders, and created strong revenue-driving opportunities.

A successful, comprehensive transformation can be driven by embracing data-driven approaches, such as a system that uses data analytics and visualization, or intelligent automation using robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI). These transformative systems have empowered CFOs to identify opportunities for gaining market share and adopt innovative strategies that will help their companies disrupt the traditional business landscape.

CFOs must embrace business transformation

Digital transformation has become essential for business growth, and strategic technology partnerships play a key role in driving enterprise success. CFOs are increasingly embracing these partnerships to optimize financial operations and enhance decision-making.

A successful business transformation can be achieved by unifying systems and processes to increase efficiency, agility, and competitiveness. This can have a favorable impact on increased market demand, create new revenue streams and timely visibility to key business drivers and metrics. Intelligent Data is considered a critical enabler of a comprehensive digital transformation of business, allowing CFOs to utilize data analytics to identify trends, risks, and opportunities. Cloud-based financial management systems play a critical role in transformation enhancing accessibility, versatility, and scalability to align with business strategy.

For example, while expanding operations across seven countries, a leading re-commerce platform successfully automated its back-office functions and financial consolidation processes. The company integrated data from five different sources—including spreadsheets and multiple bookkeeping systems. The new technology architecture enabled the platform to handle 50 million transactions annually, supporting the office of the CFO and the company's plans for rapid scale and global growth.

Effective CFOs balance optimism with realism – and adept communication

A trait of strategic CFOs is their ability to guide a company with optimism while remaining cautious about over-ambitious projections. A savvy CFO will ensure that enthusiasm of the company's vision is supported by realistic financial expectations. This allows businesses to grow, and it enables CFOs to earn stakeholders' trust and respect by establishing their faith in their company's strategy.

For example, a company's vision for a technology-enabled transformation might be focused on automating systems, and the constraints might include a lack of in-house expertise and resistance to adoption. A CFO can support this endeavor in a balanced and impactful way by training or re-aligning the existing workforce to support the processes until the phased automation approach is fully implemented.

Today's CFOs go further than identifying challenges, addressing them with strategic thinking, financial and leadership expertise, streamlined communications skills, versatility, ethical standards, and other aspects of striking the perfect balance between high optimism and practical reality.

For strategic planning and execution, continuous communication is a key factor. CFOs must communicate well to establish and maintain meaningful relationships with board members and other stakeholders. Relationships at every level will benefit from a CFO's ability to communicate complex financial concepts, methods, and decisions in simple and understandable terms. It also helps to pair strong communication skills with a deep understanding of the latest technology developments and associated investments. This understanding will enable leaders and stakeholders to balance the short-, medium-, and long-term goals that meet market needs and drive company success.

The road to a more strategic CFO role is paved with challenges

While CFOs are establishing a new, distinct, and strategic identity, they face several challenges to operational excellence. Around the world, macroeconomic trends have led to inflation, slowdowns, volatility, supply chain shortages, and probable recessions. These factors require CFOs not only to maintain financial stability but also to continuously adapt strategies that mitigate risk, increase resilience, and support sustainable growth. This further underscores the need for CFOs to balance traditional financial responsibilities with a forward-looking approach to enterprise-wide strategy.

A recent prominent survey reveals the other top risks for CFOs in 2024 are the challenge of attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, and the increasing threat of cyberattacks. Additional CFOs are excited about generative AI (GenAI) and its potential to transform industries, professions, and organizations. As these leaders face challenges, they need to manage market risks and take advantage of the opportunities that GenAI offers to improve innovation and efficiency.

Ensuring profitability while modernizing the company's technology is becoming a significant concern, along with other challenges such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, capital cost planning, and supply chain scalability. Successfully addressing these issues is crucial for achieving comprehensive business transformations.

CFOs are reimagining their role–and impact on–modern business by overseeing technology advancement, risk management, innovation, and corporate governance alongside traditional financial aspects. By doing so, executives are more fully demonstrating their value, driving innovative business-growth ideas, and influencing company strategies.CFOs are driving this paradigm shift, transforming the realm of business as we know it.

