CTA Injunction Reinstated

In an order filed December 26, 2024, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated their own stay of the District Court's preliminary injunction of the enforcement of the January 1, 2025 deadline for reporting compliance under the Corporate Transparency Act. This means the nationwide preliminary injunction that was issued by the U.S. District Court back on December 3, 2024 is again enforce, and the deadline for reporting companies to file their Beneficial Ownership Information reports by January 13, 2025 (extended from January 1, 2025 by FinCEN after the Fifth Circuit previously stayed the District Court's injunction) is currently suspended.

Please note that the injunction still is only a preliminary injunction, and we urge you to pay attention for additional updates and proceedings in this and other cases which could modify or change this order.

