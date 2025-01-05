Update On Enforcement Of CTA – Deadlines Extended

On December 23, 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of the district court's preliminary injunction enjoining the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) entered in the case of Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al., Case No. 4:24-cv-478 (E.D. Tex.). As we previously reported in our December 5 Alert, on December 3, 2024, a Texas-based federal court issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) on a nationwide basis. As a result of the decision by the court of appeals to stay the district court's injunction, enforcement of the CTA is back on, and reporting companies are required to file their beneficial ownership reports.

Last evening, FinCEN avoided "grinch" status this holiday season by providing limited extensions of the time to make such filings. Please see below for the revised filing deadlines as appearing on the FinCEN website.

From FinCEN's website:

In light of a December 23, 2024, federal Court of Appeals decision, reporting companies, except as indicated below, are once again required to file beneficial ownership information with FinCEN. However, because the Department of the Treasury recognizes that reporting companies may need additional time to comply given the period when the preliminary injunction had been in effect, we have extended the reporting deadline as follows:

Reporting companies that were created or registered prior to January 1, 2024, have until January 13, 2025, to file their initial beneficial ownership information reports with FinCEN. (These companies would otherwise have been required to report by January 1, 2025.)

Reporting companies created or registered in the United States on or after September 4, 2024, that had a filing deadline between December 3, 2024, and December 23, 2024, have until January 13, 2025, to file their initial beneficial ownership information reports with FinCEN.

Reporting companies created or registered in the United States on or after December 3, 2024, and on or before December 23, 2024, have an additional 21 days from their original filing deadline to file their initial beneficial ownership information reports with FinCEN.

Reporting companies that qualify for disaster relief may have extended deadlines that fall beyond January 13, 2025. These companies should abide by whichever deadline falls later.

Reporting companies that are created or registered in the United States on or after January 1, 2025, have 30 days to file their initial beneficial ownership information reports with FinCEN after receiving actual or public notice that their creation or registration is effective.

As indicated in the alert titled "Notice Regarding National Small Business United v. Yellen, No. 5:22-cv-01448 (N.D. Ala.)", plaintiffs in National Small Business United v. Yellen, No. 5:22-cv-01448 (N.D. Ala.) — namely, Isaac Winkles, reporting companies for which Isaac Winkles is the beneficial owner or applicant, the National Small Business Association, and members of the National Small Business Association (as of March 1, 2024) — are not currently required to report their beneficial ownership information to FinCEN at this time.

In our December 5 Alert, we recommended that companies consider proceeding with any analysis necessary to determine whether they are required to make any CTA filing and gather the necessary information to file promptly if the preliminary injunction does not remain in effect through the end of the year. With the extension of time provided by FinCEN, reporting companies have an additional eight business days to complete their CTA filings.

