Dealmaker's Digest: A Top 10 Bulletin - December 2024

Aggregate global monthly deal value1 in November increased 15% from October, marking the second-highest monthly deal value of 2024 at nearly $350 billion. Total deal value was up 25% year-over-year (vs. November 2023).

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

In Dealmaker's Digest, read the top 10 latest developments in global transactions. We offer insights into M&A activity across industries and borders. To receive our M&A thought leadership, please join our mailing list.

Key Takeaways from November

M&A activity: Global M&A value reached nearly $350 billion in November, the second highest monthly value for 2024.

Global M&A value reached nearly $350 billion in November, the second highest monthly value for 2024. Active industries : The software and construction industries were the most active sectors for U.S. M&A in November.

The software and construction industries were the most active sectors for U.S. M&A in November. Crossborder trends : U.S. inbound M&A activity exceeded $30 billion in November for the second consecutive month.

U.S. inbound M&A activity exceeded $30 billion in November for the second consecutive month. Regulatory update: A Texas federal court has paused enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act, including its ownership reporting requirements for certain legal entities.

Global M&A Activity Update

1 Deal Value Trends

Aggregate global monthly deal value1 in November increased 15% from October, marking the second-highest monthly deal value of 2024 at nearly $350 billion. Total deal value was up 25% year-over-year (vs. November 2023).

Transactions involving strategic buyers in November increased 33% by value from October. Strategic deal value in November increased 30% year-over-year (vs. November 2023).

Financial, or sponsor, buyer transactions declined slightly in November, by 6% or about $8 billion. Year-over-year (vs. November 2023) sponsor buyer deal value was up 18%.

2 Deal Count Trends

Global deal count decreased 10% in November from October but remained one of the most active by deal count in 2024. Year-over-year (vs. November 2023) deal count increased 5%.

Strategic buyer deal count in November declined by 8% from October's peak. Like aggregate deal count, strategic buyer deal count held relatively steady year-over-year, up 6% (or about 90 transactions) vs. November 2023.

Sponsor buyer deal count in November declined moderately (14%) from October and held steady year-over-year (vs. November 2023), with an increase of just 4%.

Active M&A Industries

3 By Deal Count

The software industry remains at the top for U.S. M&A activity by deal count in November, continuing its streak as the leading industry by volume, with almost twice as many deals as the runner-up.

Services-based industries continue to remain active, with financial services and other professional services rounding out the top three sectors in November by deal count.

4 By Deal Value

The construction industry topped the charts by deal value in November for the first time in 2024, with two $10 billion-plus deals during the month.

Software took second place in November for deal value, with one of the five largest U.S. deals in November involving a target in the software sector. The energy industry came in close behind at third.

November Blockbuster Deals

5 Largest U.S. Strategic Deal

Amcor plc and Berry Global Group have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $8.4 billion.

6 Largest U.S. Sponsor Deal

Blackstone has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Jersey Mike's Subs in a transaction valued at $8 billion.

Crossborder Corner

7 Inbound U.S. M&A Activity

By deal value, inbound U.S. activity decreased 10% in November from October's peak but represented the second highest inbound value year-to-date. Year-over-year (vs. November 2023) inbound deal value increased 86%.

By deal count, acquisitions of U.S. targets by non-U.S. acquirers decreased 22% in November from October. Year-over-year (vs. November 2023) inbound deal count decreased 30%.

UK-based acquirers undertook the largest number of inbound transactions in November with 18 deals, followed by Canada at 12. Japan and France tied for third, each with 9 deals.

8 Outbound U.S. M&A Activity

By deal value, outbound activity in November declined 49% month-over-month (vs. October 2024) and by 53% year-over-year (vs. November 2023).

By deal count, acquisitions of ex-U.S. targets by U.S. buyers decreased from October to November by 18%. Year-over-year (vs. November 2023), outbound deal count fell 18%.

U.S. acquirers most frequently looked to targets in the UK in November with 45 transactions. Canada and Germany trailed behind in second and third with 17 and 16 transactions, respectively.

9 Market Spotlight: France

By deal value, inbound M&A activity YTD in France has jumped 137% from 2023, to nearly $70 billion. By deal count, inbound activity decreased slightly (3%) from the comparable period in 2023.

2024 YTD outbound M&A activity from France decreased 13% from 2023 by deal value. By deal count, outbound activity has decreased marginally (5%) in 2024 YTD but remains substantially more active when compared with 2020-2021.

The U.S. was France's biggest partner in 2024 YTD for both inbound and outbound M&A activity at 98 and 114 transactions, respectively, followed by the UK. Germany and Italy were also active for French crossborder activity.

Regulatory Update

Corporate Transparency Act

On December 3, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), including a stay of the CTA's Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Rule (BOI Rule).

The BOI Rule, which took effect on January 1, 2024, requires legal entities formed or registered to do business in the United States to report beneficial ownership information to a national database maintained by the Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network within the U.S. Treasury, subject to certain exceptions.

The preliminary injunction temporarily prohibits FinCEN from enforcing the CTA and BOI Rule pending final resolution of the lawsuit challenging the CTA's constitutionality. While the situation continues to develop, the preliminary injunction will have significant implications, particularly given the rapidly approaching January 1 initial reporting deadline for entities formed or registered prior to 2024.

For further information on the CTA injunction, you can access the Ropes & Gray client alert on the topic here.

Footnotes

1 Unless otherwise noted, charts compiled using Mergermarket data for November 2024 as of December 5, 2024. Aggregate deal values by dollar amount are calculated from the subset of deals with disclosed values.

2 Medical industry classification principally includes medical devices/technology/services, excluding biotech and pharmaceutical deals.

3 Years in this chart depict year-to-date (YTD) activity from 1/1-11/30

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.