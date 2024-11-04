ARTICLE
4 November 2024

High-Stakes Investigations: Harnessing Communication In Critical Cases (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Ankura podcast, Lorynn Demetriades sits down with corporate communications and crisis management experts Patricia Rodriguez and Dana White...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Lorynn Demetriades
Photo of Patricia Rodriguez
Authors

1538680a.jpg

In this episode of the Ankura podcast, Lorynn Demetriades sits down with corporate communications and crisis management experts Patricia Rodriguez and Dana White to explore how strategic communication can make or break an investigation's outcome.

Key insights include:

  • The role of strategic communications in shaping public perception
  • Collaboration between investigations and communications teams
  • Social media's impact on corporate transparency
  • New strategies in crisis management

A must-listen for anyone in corporate communications, PR, or crisis management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lorynn Demetriades
Lorynn Demetriades
Photo of Patricia Rodriguez
Patricia Rodriguez
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More