High-Stakes Investigations: Harnessing Communication In Critical Cases (Podcast)

In this episode of the Ankura podcast, Lorynn Demetriades sits down with corporate communications and crisis management experts Patricia Rodriguez and Dana White to explore how strategic communication can make or break an investigation's outcome.

Key insights include:

The role of strategic communications in shaping public perception

Collaboration between investigations and communications teams

Social media's impact on corporate transparency

New strategies in crisis management

A must-listen for anyone in corporate communications, PR, or crisis management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.