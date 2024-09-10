Nearshoring, a business strategy that involves companies shifting their supply chain, including manufacturing, production operations, and service centers, closer to their main markets, continues to trend in Latin America, notably between Mexico and the United States. Key issues to be considered for Nearshoring include:
- Cross-border legal issues
- Compliance issues
- Regulatory measures
- Business decisions
- Cultural differences
- Legal challenges
During this webinar, Jerry Brodsky – Director of Peckar & Abramson's Latin American Practice Group, and Roberto Hernandez Garcia, Managing Partner of COMAD, S.C., shared insights, practical tips, and real-life experiences related to Nearshoring from the perspective of companies that were interested in exploring or were in the transition of Nearshoring, as well as companies that designed and built Nearshoring facilities.
1-hour complimentary webinar
