Storybook Scandal: The Healthy Holly Hustle (Podcast)

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What began as a seemingly harmless children’s book series became one of Baltimore’s most appalling public corruption scandals. Join Tatiana Sainati, Diana Shaw, and their colleague Craig Smith as they unpack how then-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Healthy Holly books were used to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to Mayor Pugh from organizations with business before the city, ultimately leading to criminal convictions and her resignation. It’s a textbook case of corruption involving conflicts of interest, no-bid contracts, and “missing” orders and shipments. Our hosts and their guest examine how weak internal controls, a lack of transparency, and compliance culture failures allowed the misconduct to persist, and what organizations can do to prevent similar breakdowns. It’s a cautionary tale of how lax compliance frameworks can turn ethical risks into full-blown organizational crises.