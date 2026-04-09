Q1 2026: A Record Quarter, A Compressed Market, And A Window That Won't Stay Open

Key Takeaways

Q1 2026 broke every VC record. Crunchbase reports $300 billion deployed globally, a 150% jump year-over-year, nearly 70% of all VC deployed in all of 2025.

Crunchbase reports $300 billion deployed globally, a 150% jump year-over-year, nearly 70% of all VC deployed in all of 2025. AI captured 80% of venture dollars. $242 billion went to AI startups. Four of the five largest VC rounds in history closed in Q1. Jefferies tracks the AI Darlings at +473% since ChatGPT launched in November 2022.

$242 billion went to AI startups. Four of the five largest VC rounds in history closed in Q1. Jefferies tracks the AI Darlings at +473% since ChatGPT launched in November 2022. Public software multiples remain well below historical averages. Application software trades at 3.3x EV/NTM revenue versus a 7.1x five-year average. Per Rob Bartlett's April 2026 Jefferies report, compression is broad and deep across every vertical.

Application software trades at 3.3x EV/NTM revenue versus a 7.1x five-year average. Per Rob Bartlett's April 2026 Jefferies report, compression is broad and deep across every vertical. Traditional SaaS is under structural pressure. Horizontal application software is down 25% over the last twelve months. Vertical software is down 34%. If your product's core value proposition can be replicated by a language model, the market has already noticed.

Horizontal application software is down 25% over the last twelve months. Vertical software is down 34%. If your product's core value proposition can be replicated by a language model, the market has already noticed. M&A is the active exit market. IPOs are not. Startup M&A exits hit $56.6 billion in Q1, the third highest quarter since 2022. The IPO window remains effectively closed.

Startup M&A exits hit $56.6 billion in Q1, the third highest quarter since 2022. The IPO window remains effectively closed. Secondaries are the new IPO. Tender offers, GP-led secondaries, and continuation vehicles have become the primary liquidity mechanism for companies and investors who cannot wait for public markets.

If your business is not nailed to the ground, move it now. Not geographically. Transactionally. Sell it, recapitalize it, or get a secondary done before the summer slowdown and pre-election deceleration close the window.

To say we are in a period of uncertainty would be the understatement of the century. And yet the venture capital community, ever the contrarian, just put up the most remarkable funding numbers in its history.

Crunchbase reports that Q1 2026 saw $300 billion deployed into roughly 6,000 startups globally, a 150% jump both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. That single quarter represents nearly 70% of all VC deployed in all of 2025. Four of the five largest venture rounds ever closed in Q1. The market did not get the memo about uncertainty.

AI Is Not a Theme. It Is the Market.

Of that $300 billion, $242 billion went to AI startups. Rob Bartlett's April 2026 Software Market Valuation report from Jefferies frames what that means on the public side: since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, his "AI Darlings" cohort (Broadcom, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Palantir, Amazon) has returned +473%. Horizontal application software over that same period is down 21%. Vertical software has fallen 34% in the last twelve months alone. The bifurcation is not subtle. If your growth story does not have a credible AI chapter, you are fighting a valuation headwind that Rob's data makes clear is structural, not cyclical.

The SaaS-pocalypse: Real, Exaggerated, or Just Getting Started?

Everyone in the valley has an opinion on this. Mine is that the SaaS-pocalypse is real, but the obituary is being written for the wrong patient.

AI is collapsing the value proposition of point solutions that charge $30,000 a year to do one thing a language model now does for a fraction of the cost. If your product is a workflow wrapper around a task that AI handles natively, you are not facing a valuation problem. You are facing an existence problem. The Jefferies data makes the case plainly: application software sits at 3.3x EV/NTM revenue against a five-year average of 7.1x. Vertical software has been cut nearly in half relative to its historical multiple.

But software is not dying. The infrastructure enabling AI is thriving. Companies with proprietary data, deep workflow integration, or network effects that AI cannot easily replicate are holding up. The question every founder and board should be asking right now is brutally simple: what is our moat, and is it real? "We have a nice interface and a solid sales team" stopped being an answer sometime in 2023.

Secondaries Are the New IPO.

With the IPO window functionally closed and M&A absorbing only a fraction of the companies that need liquidity, the secondary market has become the most consequential exit mechanism in venture capital. This is not a stopgap. It is a structural shift.

Consider the math. $300 billion went into venture-backed companies in Q1 alone. The companies receiving that capital have employees with options, early investors with paper gains, and funds with aging portfolios that need to show distributions. None of that resolves through an IPO market that is effectively closed. The secondary market fills that gap, and it has been doing so with increasing sophistication.

Tender offers let companies provide liquidity to employees and early shareholders without triggering a public offering. GP-led secondaries allow fund managers to move quality assets into continuation vehicles. Direct secondary transactions between institutional buyers and existing investors happen routinely at scale. None of these require a public market. All of them require a credible valuation, a clean cap table, and counsel who has done it before. The secondary market is not plan B. For most companies in 2026, it is plan A.

If Your Business Is Not Nailed Down, Move It Before the Election.

I do not mean relocate to Texas or Nevada (but consider it). I mean transact.

If your company is not locked in by long-term customer contracts, regulatory approvals, or other structural anchors that make a near-term sale or recapitalization genuinely impractical, the next 90 days may be your best window to get something done for a while. The summer slowdown is coming. The pre-election deceleration will follow. And with it comes the uncertainty that freezes boards, stalls processes, and turns what should be a 60-day closing into a 180-day ordeal that ends in December.

My thoughts about pre-transaction planning and why founders consistently underestimate the lead time a good process requires have not changed. The core argument is simple: M&A is not a lottery ticket. It is a process that rewards preparation and punishes the complacent. Starting 12 to 24 months before you plan to sell is not conservative. It is realistic. Clean cap table, resolved IP assignments, audited financials, a data room that does not make buyers nervous, and a management team that can run a diligence process without dropping the business. In this market, buyers are underwriting AI disruption risk, renewal quality, customer concentration, and what they increasingly call "real ARR" as opposed to the optimistic variety.

If you have not started that preparation, start now. The founders who get premium outcomes in the back half of 2026 are the ones who began this work in Q1.

The best time to do your deal was Q1 2026. The second-best time is before your banker's out-of-office reply kicks in.

What to Do This Month

Get honest about your AI story. Not what you plan to build, what you have shipped. Buyers are asking, and the answer materially affects where you land in the valuation distribution.

Not what you plan to build, what you have shipped. Buyers are asking, and the answer materially affects where you land in the valuation distribution. Engage your advisors now. The best bankers and lawyers are already fully committed by May. Starting conversations in June means you are competing for third-tier attention in a first-tier market.

The best bankers and lawyers are already fully committed by May. Starting conversations in June means you are competing for third-tier attention in a first-tier market. Consider a secondary before a full sale. If a full exit feels premature, a well-structured tender offer or GP-led secondary can provide meaningful liquidity to key stakeholders, extend your runway, and keep optionality intact.

If a full exit feels premature, a well-structured tender offer or GP-led secondary can provide meaningful liquidity to key stakeholders, extend your runway, and keep optionality intact. Do the pre-transaction planning work. Cap table, IP, financials, customer contracts, data room. The Vitaly Golomb playbook is direct: start 12 to 24 months out. If you are reading this in April, the clock is running.

Q1 2026 was a remarkable quarter by any measure. The capital is there, the strategic buyers are active, and the secondary market is operating at a scale and sophistication that did not exist five years ago. The window for getting something done is open. It will not stay open through the fall.

Call before the out-of-office replies start. I pick up the phone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.