South Florida’s ‘Ambition Accelerated’ Initiative Signals New Opportunities For Corporate Relocation

On March 11, 2026, former Starbucks CEO and Chairman Emeritus, Howard Schultz, and his wife announced that, after more than 40 years in Seattle, Washington, they were relocating to Miami. While the move surprised some longtime observers, it reflects a broader and increasingly familiar pattern: prominent business leaders and high net worth individuals leaving legacy West Coast markets for opportunity, scale, and lifestyle along Florida’s Gold Coast.

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On March 11, 2026, former Starbucks CEO and Chairman Emeritus, Howard Schultz, and his wife announced that, after more than 40 years in Seattle, Washington, they were relocating to Miami. While the move surprised some longtime observers, it reflects a broader and increasingly familiar pattern: prominent business leaders and high net worth individuals leaving legacy West Coast markets for opportunity, scale, and lifestyle along Florida’s Gold Coast.

Viewed in context, the move makes strategic sense. Just weeks earlier, on February 2, 2026, the Florida Council of 100 and its Foundation announced the launch of “Ambition Accelerated,” a new, multimillion-dollar national campaign aimed at positioning Florida’s Gold Coast — spanning from West Palm Beach to Miami — as one of the most attractive regions in the United States for companies seeking to build, relocate, or scale operations. The initiative, seeded with $10 million from related companies owned by CEO Stephen M. Ross (“Ross”) and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin (“Griffin”), debuted at the Wall Street Journal Invest Live conference in West Palm Beach and reflects a coordinated push by prominent business leaders to formalize what many companies have already concluded: South Florida now offers a uniquely advantageous environment for sustained corporate growth.

Both Ross and Griffin, who have expanded their own personal and business footprints across the state, emphasized that Florida’s Gold Coast combines deep talent pools, regulatory clarity, competitive costs, and an exceptional quality of life — factors they view as foundational to long term business success rather than ancillary considerations. Ross, who has invested more than $10 billion in Palm Beach–area developments, stated that while major legacy cities once served as the core of American enterprise, the conditions for scaling the next generation of high growth companies now align most strongly along the Florida Gold Coast. Griffin, who is leading the expansion of Citadel’s $2.5 billion Miami headquarters, echoed this view, noting that the region allows companies to “spend time driving growth rather than navigating bureaucracy.”

Ross and Griffin emphasized that their support for Ambition Accelerated is not just talk. It reflects decisions they have made personally and professionally. Each founded his company in a legacy financial center — Ross in New York and Griffin in Chicago — but has since expanded or relocated significant operations to Florida. Griffin moved Citadel’s headquarters to Miami in 2022 and is developing a new mixed use headquarters tower in Brickell, while Ross has deepened his long standing South Florida presence through the launch of Related Ross, a Florida focused real estate platform, and continued investment across the Palm Beach region.

Campaign Advances a Data Driven Case for Corporate Relocation and Expansion

The campaign will employ national advertising and direct engagement with CEOs, founders, and investors, using data-driven messaging to highlight the operational advantages associated with relocating to South Florida. Messaging prompts will ask business leaders to consider whether their companies could scale more effectively in the country’s top major metro region for GDP growth, operate in a state ranked among the lowest in business regulation burdens, or reduce gas and utility costs by up to 30 percent compared to other large metropolitan regions.

The Florida Council of 100 also introduced GoldCoastFlorida.com, a dedicated platform where executives can request personalized guidance on relocating operations, connecting with local resources, navigating regulatory requirements, and evaluating how the region aligns with their growth plans. According to the organization, the concierge program is designed to streamline the due diligence process for firms assessing the benefits of relocating to or expanding within the Gold Coast.

Market Statistics Underscore the Gold Coast’s Competitive Advantage

Florida’s competitive positioning is supported by compelling market indicators. Over the past three years, the Gold Coast has recorded: (1) the highest GDP growth among major U.S. metropolitan regions, and the highest rate of new business formations per capita, (2) the third strongest talent attraction metrics, and (3) one of the most competitive tax environments in the country — reinforced by the absence of a state income tax. Gas and utility costs are as much as one third lower than those in comparable metropolitan centers, and the state ranks second nationally in lowest business regulation burdens and first in higher education metrics, contributing to the depth and stability of its workforce pipeline.

Tax Policy and Regulatory Shifts Accelerate Corporate Migration to Florida

The launch of “Ambition Accelerated” also occurs at a moment when several high net worth individuals and corporations are relocating operations away from higher tax jurisdictions, particularly California and Washington. Proposals such as the 2025 “Billionaire Tax,” which would impose a five percent tax on individuals in California with net worth exceeding $1 billion, and the 2026 “Millionaire Tax,” which would impose a 9.9% tax on individuals in Washington who have an annual income over $1 million, have prompted notable departures, including several billionaires from Silicon Valley.

How Lewis Brisbois Advises Companies on Relocation and Expansion Strategy

Lewis Brisbois’ attorneys are actively advising clients on every dimension of corporate relocation and expansion strategy — from early stage feasibility assessments to full operational transitions. Our multidisciplinary team regularly assists companies in evaluating the comparative advantages of potential jurisdictions, conducting regulatory and tax planning, structuring corporate entities, and navigating local, state, and federal compliance requirements. We also counsel clients on real estate acquisition and development, incentives negotiations, workforce and employment considerations, talent recruitment, and risk mitigation throughout the relocation process.

Whether your company is exploring a partial operational shift, a headquarters relocation, or a broader geographic diversification strategy, our team provides practical, data- driven guidance to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits associated with entering high growth markets such as Florida’s Gold Coast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.