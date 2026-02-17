- within Law Practice Management and Transport topic(s)
Our 2026 Global Corporate Practice Transaction Highlights publication presents a comprehensive overview of significant deals executed across our global platform over the past year. This annual release features client spotlights and emphasizes our global, cross-industry approach to delivering value-driven solutions that align with our clients' business goals. The publication covers a range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, public offerings, and various financings.
As a globally integrated firm with a client-focused, solutions-driven Corporate practice, we are dedicated to providing pragmatic legal advice that enhances our clients' businesses in the expanding global economy. Serving as primary outside legal counsel to Fortune Global 500, middle market, and emerging businesses, we address critical issues across diverse industries such as healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing and industrials, technology, financial services, energy, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, and consumer products.
To view the tombstone publication, please click here.
Our transaction highlights brochure is released annually and reflects transactions completed in the previous calendar year.
