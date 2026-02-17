Our 2026 Global Corporate Practice Transaction Highlights publication presents a comprehensive overview of significant deals executed across our global platform over the past year.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Law Practice Management and Transport topic(s)

Our 2026 Global Corporate Practice Transaction Highlights publication presents a comprehensive overview of significant deals executed across our global platform over the past year. This annual release features client spotlights and emphasizes our global, cross-industry approach to delivering value-driven solutions that align with our clients' business goals. The publication covers a range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, public offerings, and various financings.

As a globally integrated firm with a client-focused, solutions-driven Corporate practice, we are dedicated to providing pragmatic legal advice that enhances our clients' businesses in the expanding global economy. Serving as primary outside legal counsel to Fortune Global 500, middle market, and emerging businesses, we address critical issues across diverse industries such as healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing and industrials, technology, financial services, energy, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, and consumer products.

To view the tombstone publication, please click here.

Our transaction highlights brochure is released annually and reflects transactions completed in the previous calendar year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.