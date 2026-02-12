What Happens When Leaders Are Too Far From The Front Line (Video)

self

Managing Director Jeff Shaffer joins the Return on Insight podcast to share how he approaches leadership, decision making, and value creation through a people centered lens. Drawing on his background and years of operational experience, Jeff reflects on the importance of staying close to the front line and how purpose, empathy, and practical execution come together to drive stronger outcomes for organizations.

Highlights from the Conversation

How empathy and mission driven thinking strengthen leadership

Why understanding the end beneficiaries of financial decisions is essential

The importance of keeping fan and customer experience at the center

How regulatory and commercial pressures are reshaping the industry

Practical levers Jeff uses to improve operational performance and support lasting change

A brief and engaging look at Jeff Shaffer's perspective on leadership and the realities of creating value in today's evolving environment.

Originally published 5 February 2026

