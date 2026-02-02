Top 10 EU Regulatory Milestones To Watch In 2026

- in United States
|Industrial Accelerator Act
|Merger control guidelines
|Foreign subsidies regulation (FSR)
|Digital Markets Act (DMA) review
|AI development
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 and Q2 2026
Description
The proposal is aimed at accelerating scaleup in strategic sectors (net-zero technologies, defence, technology) through permitting, offtake arrangements, and financing tools, as well as outlining the European Commission's approach to local content rules in strategic sectors.
Description
The review aims to modernize the EU's merger assessment framework by expanding beyond traditional price effects to include resilience, innovation, sustainability, and broader considerations.
Description
The Commission's review is assessing the implementation and enforcement of the FSR, and could be accompanied by legislative proposals addressing notification thresholds, review periods, and procedural complexity.
Description
The review is anticipated to revisit scope, gatekeeper obligations, enforcement tools, and reporting duties, with possible clarification of how the DMA interacts with the broader digital services rulebook that has been developed since its adoption, notably, with the AI Act.
Description
The cloud and AI development act is expected to create conditions for EUbased cloud and AI infrastructure through investment incentives, permitting streamlining, and security standards.
Impact on M&A and project financing
The proposal will impact investment planning, contractual structuring, risk sharing and bankability for M&A and project finance transactions.
Impact on M&A and project financing
Impact on deal feasability structuring, approval strategies, long-stop dates, risk allocation and possible remedies.
Impact on M&A and project financing
The changes may clarify or even simplify FSR notification obligations and could therefore have a positive impact on transaction timelines and compliance costs for deals involving non-EU subsidies.
Impact on M&A and project financing
This could reshape revenue models and data access assumptions, providing further insights into large AI platforms' considerations under antitrust rules.
Impact on M&A and project financing
Together with the further standards expected for the entry into force of the AI Act, this could create incentives and reduce risk for data centre projects.
|Public procurement
|Energy union package for the decade ahead
|Product requirements
|Chemicals
|Corporate governance
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Expected proposal
|Q2 and Q3 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q3 and Q4 2026
|Q3 and Q4 2026
Description
Reforms under consideration seek to modernise procurement procedures, reinforce security-of-supply requirements, and integrate strategic autonomy criteria, with specific adjustments for defence procurement.
Description
Legislative update to align EU energy law with 2040 climate and energy targets, covering CO₂ transport, energy efficiency, and renewable integration.
Description
New rules on product passports, durability and repairability standards, recycled content targets, and take-back obligations for priority sectors.
Description
The EU is expected to advance a decision on a broad PFAS restriction, as well as the revision of its cornerstone chemicals legislation (REACH), potentially introducing grouping approaches, new authorisation requirements, and enhanced data obligations across multiple value chains.
Description
The Commission is expected to propose targeted updates to the Shareholders' Rights Directive, enhancing shareholder identification, proxy advisor oversight, and cross-border voting mechanisms. A parallel revision of the EuVECA regulation will expand its flexibility, asset scope, and cross-border activities.
Impact on M&A and project financing
These changes will influence tender design and award criteria, potentially impacting joint venture structures, bid strategies, and financing models for projects reliant on public contracts.
Impact on M&A and project financing
It will reshape market rules and investment incentives, influencing valuations and financing for large-scale energy infrastructure and clean technology projects.
Impact on M&A and project financing
It will affect compliance costs, supply chain structures, and asset valuations, creating both risks and opportunities for investments in manufacturing and recycling sectors.
Impact on M&A and project financing
It will tighten regulatory compliance obligations and liability exposure for chemicalintensive businesses, affecting due diligence, transaction structuring, and financing terms for acquisitions in sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, and automotive.
Impact on M&A and project financing
The reforms may affect governance rights and minority protections in M&A transactions, and broaden fundraising avenues for EU managers, impacting deal structures and
