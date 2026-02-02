Top 10 EU Regulatory Milestones To Watch In 2026

The Commission is expected to propose targeted updates to the Shareholders' Rights Directive, enhancing shareholder identification, proxy advisor oversight, and cross-border voting mechanisms. A parallel revision of the EuVECA regulation will expand its flexibility, asset scope, and cross-border activities.

The EU is expected to advance a decision on a broad PFAS restriction, as well as the revision of its cornerstone chemicals legislation (REACH), potentially introducing grouping approaches, new authorisation requirements, and enhanced data obligations across multiple value chains.

New rules on product passports, durability and repairability standards, recycled content targets, and take-back obligations for priority sectors.

Legislative update to align EU energy law with 2040 climate and energy targets, covering CO₂ transport, energy efficiency, and renewable integration.

Reforms under consideration seek to modernise procurement procedures, reinforce security-of-supply requirements, and integrate strategic autonomy criteria, with specific adjustments for defence procurement.

Impact on M&A and project financing These changes will influence tender design and award criteria, potentially impacting joint venture structures, bid strategies, and financing models for projects reliant on public contracts.

Impact on M&A and project financing It will reshape market rules and investment incentives, influencing valuations and financing for large-scale energy infrastructure and clean technology projects.

Impact on M&A and project financing It will affect compliance costs, supply chain structures, and asset valuations, creating both risks and opportunities for investments in manufacturing and recycling sectors.

Impact on M&A and project financing It will tighten regulatory compliance obligations and liability exposure for chemicalintensive businesses, affecting due diligence, transaction structuring, and financing terms for acquisitions in sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, and automotive.