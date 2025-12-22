New York LLC Transparency Act: Key Owner Reporting Requirements

- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
Beginning January 1, 2026, many New York limited liability companies (LLCs) will be required to report beneficial ownership information to the New York Department of State under the New York LLC Transparency Act (NY LLCTA).
The core compliance obligations are coming. Although amendments to the law are still awaiting the Governor's signature, state filing guidance has not yet been released. The penalties for noncompliance can be significant.
Here's what New York business owners need to know.
Why It Matters
The NY LLCTA establishes a state-level beneficial ownership reporting system for LLCs. It is applicable to those formed in or registered to do business in New York. The law was modeled on the federal Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). However, New York moved forward independently. This decision was due to uncertainty surrounding federal enforcement.
As a result, many LLCs that have never filed ownership disclosures will soon be required to do so.
Which LLCs Must File?
Most LLCs will be considered reporting companies, including:
- New York-formed LLCs
- Foreign LLCs authorized to do business in New York
Reporting companies must disclose identifying information for their beneficial owners and file annual updates.
Excluded Companies
Certain entities are excluded, including:
- Public companies
- Banks, insurance companies, and broker-dealers
- Tax-exempt nonprofits
- Investment advisers and pooled investment vehicles
- Large operating companies (20+ employees, $5M+ revenue, NY office)
Whether excluded companies must file any confirmation remains unclear.
Exempt Companies
Some LLCs may qualify as exempt companies, such as where:
- The beneficial owner is a minor
- The individual is a nominee or agent
- Control exists solely through employment
- Ownership exists only through inheritance
Exempt companies must file initial and annual exemption attestations.
What Information Is Required?
Reporting companies must disclose basic identifying information for each beneficial owner, generally defined as anyone who:
- Exercises substantial control, or
- Owns or controls 25% or more of the LLC
The law does not yet define "substantial control," creating uncertainty until regulations or guidance are issued.
Key Filing Deadlines
- LLCs formed before January 1, 2026: file by December 31, 2026
- LLCs formed on or after January 1, 2026: file within 30 days of formation
New York has not yet released filing forms or an online filing system.
That means existing LLCs have most of 2026 to see how the new law will be enforced and what will be required. But LLCs formed in 2026 will not have the same luxury.
Penalties for Noncompliance
Failure to comply may result in:
- Fines up to $500 per day
- Loss of good standing in New York
- Loss of eligibility for certain tax deductions
- Potential public disclosure of noncompliance
What New York LLC Owners Should Do Now
- Identify owners and control persons
- Review whether any exclusions or exemptions apply
- Monitor legislative updates and Department of State guidance
- Coordinate legal and tax planning
