MIP Pool Size: How Are Tier 1 PE Sponsors Sizing MIPs?

Founded in 1931, Weil has provided legal services to the largest public companies, private equity firms and financial institutions for more than 90 years. Widely recognized by those covering the legal profession, Weil’s lawyers regularly advise clients globally on their most complex Litigation, Corporate, Restructuring, and Tax, Executive Compensation & Benefits matters. Weil has been a pioneer in establishing a geographic footprint that has allowed the Firm to partner with clients wherever they do business.