ARTICLE
6 November 2025

MIP Pool Size: How Are Tier 1 PE Sponsors Sizing MIPs?

WG
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Contributor

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP logo

Founded in 1931, Weil has provided legal services to the largest public companies, private equity firms and financial institutions for more than 90 years. Widely recognized by those covering the legal profession, Weil’s lawyers regularly advise clients globally on their most complex Litigation, Corporate, Restructuring, and Tax, Executive Compensation & Benefits matters. Weil has been a pioneer in establishing a geographic footprint that has allowed the Firm to partner with clients wherever they do business.

Explore Firm Details
Our proprietary DealVision360 data says initial pool reserves are between 8% and 15% of fully-diluted equity.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Amanda Rotkel and Jennifer Haydel Britz
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Environment and Technology topic(s)
  • in United States

Our proprietary DealVision360 data says initial pool reserves are between 8% and 15% of fully-diluted equity.

Pool size is dependent on a number of factors including the overall size of the company, projections, vesting terms and the allocation between time and performance vesting.

BY DEAL TYPE / INDUSTRY (last-twelve-month subset)

1699358a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amanda Rotkel
Amanda Rotkel
Photo of Jennifer Haydel Britz
Jennifer Haydel Britz
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More