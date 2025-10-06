ARTICLE
6 October 2025

The Part Of The Deal No One Warns You About: Disclosure Schedules (Video)

Michael N. Mercurio

Selling a business is never just about numbers on a page, it's about preparation, people, and navigating the unexpected. Mike Mercurio presents a compelling series of conversations with client and former Fireline owner Anna Gavin, as she shares the real story behind her company's sale. From the private moment she first decided to sell, to the surprise challenges of disclosure schedules, and the essential role of trusted advisors, Anna offers a rare, inside look at what the process truly feels like. Whether you're years away from a sale or already planning one, her journey provides invaluable lessons on timing, team, and trust.

In Part 3 of our Selling Your Business series, client and former Fireline owner, Anna Gavin chats with her M&A attorney Mike Mercurio about a step that often catches sellers completely off guard — disclosure schedules. After what feels like the heavy lifting of diligence, you're suddenly asked to translate everything into a legal document that modifies your reps and warranties. It's tedious, detailed, and critical to the final outcome. Anna shares her first-hand surprise at how complex this stage was and why having the right legal support made all the difference.

Michael N. Mercurio
