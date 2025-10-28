The Securities Compliance Podcast Season 6 Episode 4: SEC Enforcement Review – Lessons From The Front Lines

In Season 6 Episode 4 of The Securities Compliance Podcast: Compliance in Context, host and Calfee Partner Patrick D. Hayes provides a comprehensive, deep-dive look at SEC Enforcement over the last twelve months—including the real story behind some of the recent numbers, distinct areas of focus, and what we're hearing from the Paul Atkins-led SEC. To help guide us through this important topic and share some fantastic insights for our listeners, we welcome in two expert panelists (and accomplished podcasters), Andrew Dean from Weil Gotshal and Kurt Wolfe from Quinn Emmanuel.

Interview with Andrew Dean and Kurt Wolfe

Review of SEC Enforcement metrics over the last twelve months

What are we hearing from the SEC and Chair Atkins?

Reviewing the takeaways from Atkins' recent statements on the Wells process

What are we hearing from the other Commissioners?

How have the cuts and departures impacted SEC Enforcement? What typically happens during a transition? Are their programmatic impacts?

Understanding key differences between the Division of Exams and the Division of Enforcement

How are SEC exams being resolved in the current environment?

How are firms interacting with the Staff right now?

What can we expect next in the area of SEC Enforcement?

05:11 – "So, you know, the SEC's fiscal year runs October 1 through September 30, and we don't have the final numbers yet from that period. Our friends at Cornerstone always put out a nice report at the end of the year that kind of, you know, tell the story. It will be a little complicated by the fact that this fiscal year was over the course of two commissions that have relatively different approaches to enforcement. And so the first three and a half months of the fiscal year were under Chair Gensler, and the remaining were under interim chair Uyeda, and then Chair Atkins. You know, it's clear that the enforcement actions are dramatically lower under the Atkins Commission. If we just look at the period, this is our friends at King and Spaulding putout this, and we're giving a lot of credit to others who have, kind of, done the math for us. Between February and July of 2025 there were 67 enforcement actions. Compare that to 198enforcement actions during the same time period in 2021 when there was another Commission transition." – Andrew Dean

20:25 – "They should focus on cases where there's a lot of harm to investors or potential harm to investors and not just technical violations, not foot faults. I think many would say that's a different tone or strategy than what we saw in the last administration. He even went out of his out of his way to say, SEC enforcement should never feel like a gotcha game. My third point would be transparency and predictability. I think, again, this is sort of consistent with what we've heard from Chairman Atkins, you know, back when he was a commissioner even, he thinks enforcement action should be consistent. The results should be fairly predictable and tied to SEC policies and coordinated across the divisions." – Kurt Wolfe

