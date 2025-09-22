ARTICLE
22 September 2025

What Really Happens When You Decide To Sell Your Business? (Video)

Selling a business is never just about numbers on a page, it's about preparation, people, and navigating the unexpected.
Michael N. Mercurio

Selling a business is never just about numbers on a page, it's about preparation, people, and navigating the unexpected. Mike Mercurio presents a compelling series of conversations with client and former Fireline owner Anna Gavin, as she shares the real story behind her company's sale. From the private moment she first decided to sell, to the surprise challenges of disclosure schedules, and the essential role of trusted advisors, Anna offers a rare, inside look at what the process truly feels like. Whether you're years away from a sale or already planning one, her journey provides invaluable lessons on timing, team, and trust.

In Part 1 of our Selling Your Business series, client and former Fireline owner Anna Gavin shares her personal and professional journey that followed her pivotal decision to sell her business. From quietly sitting with the decision for a year to finally voicing it to her spouse, she walks M&A attorney Mike Mercurio, who served as her counsel and deal attorney, through the early steps she took to get informed and prepared. By attending panels, listening to expert advice, and beginning the groundwork a year in advance, her story highlights the importance of planning and just how early that planning really needs to begin.

Michael N. Mercurio
