16 September 2025

Pryor Cashman Represents B&S Aircraft Alloys, Inc. In Sale

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman represented B&S Aircraft Alloys, Inc., a global distributor of high-performance metal alloys serving the aerospace, defense, and energy industries...
Pryor Cashman represented B&S Aircraft Alloys, Inc., a global distributor of high-performance metal alloys serving the aerospace, defense, and energy industries, in connection with the sale of substantially all its assets to a buyer group consisting of First Lexington, LLC, Dallas Opportunity Partners, and B&S Aircraft Alloys, LLC.

The transaction, which closed on June 30, 2025, was structured as an asset sale and involved a combination of cash and equity consideration in the acquiring entity. Key stakeholders Alan Weissman and Nina Friedman participated in the sale.

The Pryor Cashman team was led by Partner David Fisher, with assistance from Partners Matthew Young, Taylor Weinstein, and Associate Jason Pachter.

