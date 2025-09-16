ARTICLE
16 September 2025

The Inside Basis: M&A Tax Impacts Of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Podcast)

While not specific to mergers and acquisitions, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in 2025, contains tax provisions set to impact the structure, valuation, and negotiation of M&A deals.
Randy J. Clark

While not specific to mergers and acquisitions, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in 2025, contains tax provisions set to impact the structure, valuation, and negotiation of M&A deals. In this episode of The Inside Basis, host Randy Clark unpacks six key ways this significant piece of tax legislation is expected to influence the M&A market.

