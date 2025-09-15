How Crocs Made A Stylish Comeback

We're switching our branding analysis into sport mode. This week's BL Business Branding newsletter for this issue takes a 180 from our last entry, exploring the successful rebrand of Crocs that transformed the casual clogs into an unexpected fashion icon

First introduced in 2002 as a boating shoe, Crocs quickly became known for their lightweight-comfortable design, and their polarizing look. While healthcare workers and chefs swore by them, mainstream consumers saw the chunky clogs as unfashionable. Despite an effort to grow its target audience by emphasizing the eco-friendly, practical nature of the design, similar to Birkenstock, new consumers failed to catch on. Despite a few years of growth in the 2010s, Crocs' popularity faded. In 2018, the company announced it was closing all of its manufacturing facilities and 160 of its stores. But rather than fade into obscurity, the company took a different path, opting to rebrand in order to introduce their product to a new generation of consumers.

Crocs did not scrap their original identity. Instead, they blended their comfortable, casual history with a new tactic: evolution through strategic collaboration with pop culture. The company focused on what made it unique: comfort, bold colors, and distinctive design. At the same time, Crocs slowly reshaped its image through creative pop culture partnerships. Limited-edition releases with brands and celebrities like Balenciaga, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and even fast-food chain KFC created buzz around the brand.

By leaning in, the company leveraged its reputation with consumers in a way that drove growth. They didn't fight consumer perception or expectation, or try to force a new branding message that alienated consumers such as what happened recently with Cracker Barrel. They participated in the joke, understanding their audience expects something outlandish—and they delivered. Are Crocs shoes ridiculous? Maybe. But what's even more ridiculous? A pair of Crocs released with Hidden Valley Ranch, featuring a ranch-themed pattern and Jibbitz shaped like carrots and celery. It worked—the collaboration sold out.

At the same time, Crocs used social media to position itself as quirky, self-aware, and willing to laugh with (not at) its critics. The rebrand worked because it was gradual and authentic. Rather than taking away what made the brand recognizable, Crocs added new meaning to its legacy. New audiences came in through partnerships. Loyal customers stayed satisfied with its comfort-first products. Crocs managed to grow and evolve without losing the brand identity that makes it unique. This strategy worked far better than other strategies such as the one recent debacle by Jaguar.

What Can Businesses Learn From This?

In a stark difference from last week's newsletter covering the Cracker Barrel catastrophe, Crocs is a masterclass in rebranding strategy. While not every company can create a collaboration that looks like the Batmobile, they can learn this lesson: rebranding is a customer-first endeavor. The purpose of new positioning is to grow your client base, so businesses need to ensure they understand both their current customer relationship AND what new potential customers need to see from the brand to buy in. Companies also need to remain authentic to their tradition, rather than trying to find favor with political fringes.

If, as part of their rebrand, Crocs had dropped their iconic Clog design in favor of a trendier sneaker style, the core Croc-ness of their identity would have been lost, and the rebrand likely would have failed. Rebranding does not mean becoming something else; it's an evolution that should reflect growth and understanding. That allows you to take calculated risks, reach new audiences, and enter a new era of growth for your business.

