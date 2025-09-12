Charlotte Commuter Train Stabbing (Video)

Another tragedy unfolded last month in Charlotte, as a young woman was fatally stabbed on her way home from work. Federal charges were filed this week that could potentially result in the imposition of the death penalty. But this is more than a homicide case. Mental health and repeat offender issues might also be a key part of the incident. Plus, is there liability for the commuter rail operator? I spoke with NewsNation earlier today to try to provide some insight as to all of these issues.

