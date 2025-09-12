ARTICLE
12 September 2025

Charlotte Commuter Train Stabbing (Video)

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Another tragedy unfolded last month in Charlotte, as a young woman was fatally stabbed on her way home from work.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Another tragedy unfolded last month in Charlotte, as a young woman was fatally stabbed on her way home from work. Federal charges were filed this week that could potentially result in the imposition of the death penalty. But this is more than a homicide case. Mental health and repeat offender issues might also be a key part of the incident. Plus, is there liability for the commuter rail operator? I spoke with NewsNation earlier today to try to provide some insight as to all of these issues.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David S. Weinstein
David S. Weinstein
