Navigating Health Care M&A: A Private Equity Case Study

Private equity's presence in specialty physician practices has grown dramatically over the past decade. From dermatology and cardiology to orthopedics and gastroenterology, investors have been drawn to these practices for their recurring revenue streams, provider bases, and significant opportunities for consolidation.

Their strategy is clear: By backing a leading physician group and building a scalable platform, private equity sponsors can capture growth opportunities through add-on acquisitions and operational efficiencies. Recent years have seen a steady uptick in these deals as buyers and sellers recognize the advantage to alignment of capital and clinical expertise.

In our recent CLE program, we examined a fictionalized transaction where Heartline Capital Partners LLC acquired Cardiology Associates, P.C., a large independent physician group. The fact pattern illustrates the forces driving today's health care deals and highlights the financial, legal, and strategic considerations buyers and sellers face.

The Strategic Why Behind the Deal

Cardiology Associates was attractive to Heartline Capital as they recognized that an aging population requires more cardiovascular care, alongside an industry-wide shift toward value-based care.

Platform creation was at the center of this strategy. By acquiring Cardiology Associates, Heartline Capital aimed to use the practice's strong relationships and reputation with other providers as a foundation to then layer on smaller complementary groups across the region. This roll-up strategy would accelerate growth, increase negotiating leverage with payors and suppliers, and spread out administrative costs across a larger physician practice. Cardiology Associates was particularly desirable as a platform target because it had the size and infrastructure to support further acquisitions. Beyond financials, the target's culture of collaboration and openness to integration made it an appealing investment.

The Initial Approach: Getting to an LOI

The first step in the transaction was negotiating a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI outlined valuation multiples, defined the amount of equity the physicians would roll over, and established an exclusivity period during which the practice would negotiate only with Heartline Capital. Increasingly, LOIs in M&A are no longer one-page, non-binding outlines. In competitive bid situations, LOIs are evolving into longer, more detailed roadmaps with more binding business terms. This trend often favors sellers by locking buyers into more seller-friendly terms.

From a sellers' perspective, the decision to sign an LOI is significant. While the physicians at Cardiology Associates valued their independence, they saw the deal as a chance to scale their practice and reap the resulting economic and clinical benefits. This motivation helped shape the tone of negotiations from the start.

Deal Challenges and Turning Points

After the LOI was signed, the transaction entered the diligence phase. Financial diligence examined revenue, confirmed working capital, and a third party quality of earnings review validated adjusted EBITDA. Operational diligence focused on assessments of scheduling, staffing, IT infrastructure, and practice management systems, while legal diligence highlighted regulatory compliance issues such as compliance with the Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback statute. Third party billing and coding audits were also conducted.

A key dynamic shifted once the LOI was signed. With exclusivity in place, Heartline Capital gained leverage. Exclusivity meant the physicians could no longer shop the deal (i.e., seek other buyers), giving the buyer more room to negotiate protections in the definitive agreement. Cardiology Associates, bound by the no-shop clause, had limited alternatives, which subtly altered negotiation dynamics. For Cardiology Associates, this highlighted the importance of fully understanding the implications of the LOI and exclusivity before signing.

Structuring for Execution

The structure of the deal often reflects the unique challenges of health care M&A. In health care, asset purchases often provide flexibility and regulatory advantages, isolating liabilities, but simultaneously, complicating licensure and contracting. Equity deals may streamline continuity but can increase risk exposure. Ultimately, any structure will balance the buyer's risk tolerance against transition efficiencies.

In this case, Corporate Practice of Medicine (CPOM) restrictions required the use of a "friendly PC" and management services organization (MSO) structure. A professional corporation (PC) owned by a physician "friendly" to Heartline Capital acquired the clinical assets and entered into employment agreements with the physicians and mid-level providers, while Heartline Capital's affiliated MSO acquired the non-clinical assets (like real estate and office equipment) and employed the non-clinical staff. Heartline Capital's MSO and PC entered into a management services agreement (MSA), under which the MSO provides management services to the PC in exchange for a fee. This structure ensures that Heartline Capital and the MSO do not have control over the clinical judgment of the physicians.

The Broader Takeaway

This case study illustrates several broader trends in health care M&A:

Alignment is critical. Physician buy-in is valuable, not only for deal execution but for post-closing integration.

Physician buy-in is valuable, not only for deal execution but for post-closing integration. Scale and specialization drive value. Larger, specialized practice groups attract more favorable offers and more sophisticated investors.

Larger, specialized practice groups attract more favorable offers and more sophisticated investors. LOIs are evolving. More detailed, partially binding LOIs are becoming the norm, particularly in competitive processes.

More detailed, partially binding LOIs are becoming the norm, particularly in competitive processes. Structure matters. Balancing risk and transition efficiencies is critical in health care deals and transactions need to comply with state-specific CPOM doctrines.

For first-time and even seasoned buyers executing a health care services transaction, these lessons underscore the need for industry-specific knowledge and diligence and tailored structuring. For physicians considering a sale, understanding both the economic and regulatory landscape is essential to achieving successful outcomes.

This case study reflects the larger themes we are seeing across the industry. With private equity capital continuing to flow into specialty care, we expect to see more platform formations, more roll-ups, and continued focus on aligning financial, operational, and clinical interests. As consolidation accelerates, buyers and sellers should approach health care M&A with a clear understanding of how initial negotiations, cultural alignment, diligence and structuring shape outcomes.

