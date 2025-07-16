AlixPartners Annual Home Delivery Report

Since 2012, AlixPartners has surveyed e-commerce shoppers alongside executives in the transportation, consumer products and retail sectors to identify e-commerce trends and understand the challenges companies are facing, and the actions they're taking to improve operations.

The 2025 Home Delivery Report highlights the challenges faced by these industries due to geopolitical unrest, economic uncertainty, and rising delivery costs. Consumer confidence is declining, with significant impacts on order volumes and expectations for delivery times.

2025 Survey Findings

Key themes of this year's report include:



" Consumer Expectations: Covering rising prioritization of free shipping, and its impact on their purchasing decisions.

" Gen Z Trends: Exploring shifts in accepted delivery times and service expectations, and domestic vs overseas retailer preferences among this increasingly significant consumer force

" Sales Risk: Across generations, how does the propensity to shop elsewhere if delivery expectations are not met vary?

" Market Decline: For the first time in our research since 2012, online shoppers are expressing that their purchases have declined across all categories except groceries

" Delivery Challenges: Executives report struggles in meeting delivery expectations, and our research shows a notable disconnect between companies & customers regarding compensation for late deliveries

"Consumers are also trying to time their purchases to avoid tariffs. The percentage of consumers making purchases earlier than expected is roughly equal to the percentage that has deferred some purchases. What's more significant than those specific percentages is that tariffs are making a visible impact on what and when consumers buy."

Impact of recent tariffs

To view the full article click here.

