27 March 2025

FinCEN Removes Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements For U.S. Companies And U.S. Persons, Sets New Deadlines For Foreign Companies

On March 21, 2025 the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an interim final rule that removes the requirement for U.S. companies and U.S. persons to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to FinCEN under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

Going forward, only foreign companies (not U.S. companies owned by non-U.S. persons) that have registered to do business in the U.S. will be required to comply with the CTA.

Foreign entities that meet the new definition of a "reporting company" and do not qualify for an exemption from the reporting requirements must report their BOI to FinCEN under new deadlines, detailed below. These foreign entities, however, will not be required to report any U.S. persons as beneficial owners, and U.S. persons will not be required to report BOI with respect to any such entity for which they are a beneficial owner.

The following deadlines apply for foreign entities that are reporting companies:

  • Reporting companies registered to do business in the United States before March 21, 2025, must file BOI reports no later than 30 days from that date.
  • Reporting companies registered to do business in the United States on or after March 21, 2025, have 30 calendar days to file an initial BOI report after receiving notice that their registration is effective.

