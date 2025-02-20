Filing Fee Increase For Pennsylvania Certificates Of Annual Registration Filings

This is an update to our December 13, 2024 alert titled "Filing Fees for Pennsylvania Certificates of Annual Registration Expected to Increase in 2025".

Effective December 31, 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of State increased the annual registration fee for domestic and foreign registered Limited Liability Partnerships ("LLPs"), Limited Liability Limited Partnerships ("LLLPs") and restricted professional companies ("RPC"/"PLLCs"), increasing the cost of compliance for Pennsylvania professional entities filing Certificates of Annual Registration. To learn more about the Certificates of Annual Registration, view our prior alert here.

The annual registration fee for RCPs and PLLCs has increased to $700 per licensed professional member if the member is licensed to practice the professional service and resides in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For LLPs and LLLPs, the fee increased to $470 for each general partner if the partner is a natural person living in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of State has also published a new online form for annual registrations to reflect the fee increases. They are now accessible online and must be filed by April 15, 2025. Businesses should utilize the updated online form and avoid mailing the old annual registration form with the incorrect fee amounts.

Failure to file the Certificate of Annual Registration by April 15, 2025 results in a lien on the assets of the professional company for the amount of the annual registration fee. Furthermore, failure to file the Certificate of Annual Registration by May 15, 2025 results in a penalty of $500.00 assessed against the professional company and creates a second lien on the assets.

