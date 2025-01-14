ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Second Eastern District Of Texas Judge Issues Injunction Against BOI Reporting Enforcement

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
Another judge with the Eastern District of Texas enjoined enforcement of the Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirements on Wednesday January 8, 2025. In Smith v. Dep't of the Treasury...
United States Texas Corporate/Commercial Law
Leon H. Rittenberg III and Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Another judge with the Eastern District of Texas enjoined enforcement of the Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirements on Wednesday January 8, 2025. In Smith v. Dep't of the Treasury, E.D. Tex., No. 6:24-cv-00336, 1/8/25, the court found that the "breadth" of the Corporate Transparency Act "expands federal power beyond constitutional limits." Because a company formed under state law "is not a channel or instrumentality of commerce," the court ruled that enforcement of the Act's reporting requirements would exceed the authority granted to Congress under the Commerce Clause of the Constitution of the United States. The injunction in Smith only applies to the plaintiffs and their related entities. This comes as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has sustained a nationwide injunction against the enforcement requirements while appeals are pending in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc. v. Garland. The United States Treasury Department has submitted an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States in that case. We will provide any additional updates that may become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More