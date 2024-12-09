ARTICLE
9 December 2024

Nationwide Injunction Issued Against Corporate Transparency Act Suspends Enforcement Of Beneficial Ownership Reporting

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

On December 3, 2024, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (the Court) found that the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is likely unconstitutional and issued a nationwide...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Danielle Fern,Jack Hayes, and David M. Stetson

On December 3, 2024, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (the Court) found that the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is likely unconstitutional and issued a nationwide preliminary injunction prohibiting enforcement of the law until further notice. Moreover, the Court enjoined FinCEN's regulation promulgated at 31 C.F.R. § 1010.380, and ordered that the compliance deadline is stayed under the Administrative Procedures Act. For as long as the injunction is in effect, there is no obligation to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to FinCEN under the CTA, including BOI reports that would otherwise be due by January 1, 2025. As of the date of this alert, neither FinCEN nor the US Department of Justice (DOJ) have announced whether they intend to appeal the order. We note that this latest ruling follows the DOJ's pending appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the constitutionality of the CTA after the District Court for the Northern District of Alabama ruled the CTA unconstitutional earlier this year

The injunction issued on December 3, 2024 is a preliminary measure, and further legal proceedings may alter this order or impact the enforcement of the CTA. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Danielle Fern
Danielle Fern
Photo of Jack Hayes
Jack Hayes
Photo of David M. Stetson
David M. Stetson
