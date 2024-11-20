Capitalizing On The GI M&A Market, With Sap Sinha (Podcast)

self

At fast-growing Allied Digestive Health, with 194 GI physicians, 75 nurse practitioners, and locations in New Jersey and New York, COO Sap Sinha is excited about the future.

"Private equity in general is looking at GI very specifically, and there are multiple reasons for it," Sap says in this conversation with host Geoff Cockrell. One reason lies in the fact that colon cancer is the second-largest cancer or cause of death in the United States. Sap describes the current landscape, where Allied is investing in clinical quality and partnering with large institutions, as well as frontiers, such as genetics to detect colon cancer and helping obese patients reduce weight to manage non-alcoholic fatty and liver disease.

