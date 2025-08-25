EDGAR Next: Reminders And Considerations With Under A Month Remaining To Enroll

The deadline to enroll in EDGAR Next is fast approaching, warranting a few reminders for EDGAR filers—including reporting entities, Section 16 reporting persons, and Section 13 filers—that have not yet completed the enrollment process.

EDGAR Next, which refers to the collective rule and form amendments adopted by the SEC in September 2024 to improve the EDGAR system, opened for enrollment on March 24, 2025 and compliance is required starting on September 15, 2025. Existing EDGAR filers (i.e., filers possessing EDGAR accounts established prior to March 24, 2025) must complete this one-time enrollment process to bring their existing EDGAR accounts into compliance with EDGAR Next. Although enrollment will remain open through December 19, 2025, unenrolled filers will not be able to submit filings or access their accounts after the compliance deadline until their enrollment in EDGAR Next is complete. Accordingly, unenrolled filers are encouraged to complete the enrollment process now, as late enrollment could result in untimely SEC filings.

Enrolling in EDGAR Next requires filers and/or their authorized parties to take the following steps before the deadline:

Secure individual credentials. Each individual making submissions on behalf of an EDGAR filer—or who manages the filer's account or access codes—must obtain their own Login.gov credentials, which are unique to each user and are not shareable across companies, law firms or filing agents.

Each individual making submissions on behalf of an EDGAR filer—or who manages the filer's account or access codes—must obtain their own Login.gov credentials, which are unique to each user and are not shareable across companies, law firms or filing agents. Confirm access to existing EDGAR codes. Filers—along with any individuals who make submissions or manage EDGAR accounts or access codes on a filer's behalf—should ensure access to the filer's current CIK, CCC and passphrase, which are required for enrollment.

Filers—along with any individuals who make submissions or manage EDGAR accounts or access codes on a filer's behalf—should ensure access to the filer's current CIK, CCC and passphrase, which are required for enrollment. Select an enrolling party. Filers may enroll themselves or designate an enrolling party to complete the enrollment process on the filer's behalf. Filers should communicate who the enrolling party is to others who play a role in their EDGAR filings or account management to avoid duplicative enrollment attempts.

Filers may enroll themselves or designate an enrolling party to complete the enrollment process on the filer's behalf. Filers should communicate who the enrolling party is to others who play a role in their EDGAR filings or account management to avoid duplicative enrollment attempts. Determine the quarter-end date to complete annual confirmations. Once enrolled in EDGAR Next, each filer will be required to annually confirm that the users, account administrators, technical administrators, and/or delegated entities listed on its EDGAR Next dashboard are authorized to act on its behalf, and that all information related to the filer on its EDGAR Next dashboard is accurate. The enrolling party will be required to select a quarter-end date—March 31, June 30, September 30 or December 31—in which the filer will perform this annual confirmation.

Once enrolled in EDGAR Next, each filer will be required to annually confirm that the users, account administrators, technical administrators, and/or delegated entities listed on its EDGAR Next dashboard are authorized to act on its behalf, and that all information related to the filer on its EDGAR Next dashboard is accurate. The enrolling party will be required to select a quarter-end date—March 31, June 30, September 30 or December 31—in which the filer will perform this annual confirmation. Designate account administrators. The enrolling party designates one or two initial account administrators as part of the enrollment process. While only two account administrators can be designated at the outset, up to twenty can be added later – with a minimum of one authorized user for individual filers and a minimum of two for entity filers. Account administrators have broad permissions, including to: make submissions; manage other parties that have access to the filer's account; delegate authority; generate new CCCs; and perform annual confirmations and serve as the point of contact for the filer's account. To designate account administrators, the following information must be provided for each individual: Full name Email address Business address Business telephone number

The enrolling party designates one or two initial account administrators as part of the enrollment process. While only two account administrators can be designated at the outset, up to twenty can be added later – with a minimum of one authorized user for individual filers and a minimum of two for entity filers. Account administrators have broad permissions, including to:

New EDGAR filers (i.e., filers whose EDGAR accounts were established on or after March 24, 2025) are automatically subject to EDGAR Next and do not need to enroll.

Given the rapidly approaching EDGAR Next enrollment deadline, existing EDGAR filers that have not yet enrolled are strongly advised to do so now. For a more detailed explanation of EDGAR Next, please refer to our client alert from earlier this year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.