U.S. Private Equity Market Recap - October 2024

Key Takeaways from September

Deal activity: Q3 deal count finished flat compared to Q2, and 2024 deal count is on track to finish around 2023 levels. Deal value continues to trend upwards, finishing up 24% QoQ and on track to finish the year up 16%.

PE exit activity increased in Q3, and Q3 had the highest quarterly number of exits in two years. The number of exits in 2024 YTD already equals FY 2023 levels. IPO activity: U.S. IPO activity has already exceeded FY 2023 levels and the market for sponsor-backed IPOs is picking up.

U.S. PE Deal Activity

Deal Activity: Deal activity fell in September, with deal count dropping 14% to the lowest monthly level in four years. Q3 2024 finished with deal count flat and deal value up 24% compared to Q2 2024.

Top U.S. PE Deals by Deal Size

PE Deal Size Over Time: U.S. PE deal size has been trending up over the last five years; deals $1bn+ are making up an increasing proportion.

Fundraising Trends & Funds Raised

Fundraising: Q3 saw a drop in fundraising activity compared to Q2. 2024 fundraising is on track to finish below 2023 levels for both fund count and capital raised.

PE Deal Multiples & Exit Activity

Exit Activity: The number of sponsor exits in Q3 2024 hit its highest level in two years. YTD exits have already reached FY 2023 levels as PE firms continue to prioritize returning capital to investors.

IPO Activity

U.S. IPO Market: YTD U.S. IPO activity has already topped FY 2023 levels but remains below normalized levels.

PE Deal Activity by Industry

Active Industries: Industrial and tech have seen the most deal activity in 2024 YTD on a deal count basis. Tech has been the most active sector on a deal value basis.

A Look Ahead

Long-Anticipated Rate Cut Arrives: The Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 bps at its September meeting.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that if macroeconomic data remains consistent, there will likely be two more quarter point rate cuts this year. The September rate cut was a positive development for M&A markets and dealmakers hope further rate cuts will continue to spur deal activity as the cost of capital comes down.

U.S. Election Lingers: Markets face political uncertainty as the U.S. presidential election approaches in the coming weeks.

Markets face political uncertainty as the U.S. presidential election approaches in the coming weeks. IPO Market Warms: The IPO market for sponsor-backed companies is picking up and the outlook for IPO exits in 2025 is improving.

The IPO market for sponsor-backed companies is picking up and the outlook for IPO exits in 2025 is improving. Japan Attracts Attention: Large PE firms, including KKR and Blackstone, have identified Japan as a country with compelling investment opportunities.

