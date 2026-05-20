Litigation Counsel Eric Sefton explores the legal landscape surrounding AI-generated celebrity likenesses, examining how trademark law, rights of publicity, copyright protections, and emerging state legislation intersect to address unauthorized digital replicas. The article provides practical guidance for protecting celebrity names, voices, images, and likenesses in an era of rapidly advancing generative AI technology.

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Litigation Counsel Eric Sefton authored "Practice Tips: Protecting Celebrity Likenesses in the Age of Generative AI" in Los Angeles County Bar Association's LA Lawyer Magazine. Eric explores how celebrities are seeking to protect themselves from misuse of their names, voices, images, and likenesses through generative AI. He discusses the legal uncertainty surrounding AI-generated “digital replicas,” including the role that trademark law, rights of publicity, copyright law, and new state legislation may play in addressing these issues.

Excerpt:

In the evolving entertainment landscape, no technology has created more fear, anxiety, or legal questions than the proliferation of rapidly advancing generative artificial intelligence. The inherent and widespread risks that have appeared alongside these technological advancements have caused alarm in nearly every corner of the entertainment industry. Actors, writers, and craftspeople all remain concerned that their active participation will no longer be necessary for film and television production. Copyright holders are also concerned about the use of AI tools to create unauthorized works featuring cherished, iconic, copyrighted characters.

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