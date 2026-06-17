Lessons Learned: When A Non-Traditional Innovator Defends Genus-Level Biologic Patents

A recent Federal Circuit decision offers a significant reaffirmation of patent protection for method-of-use claims in the biologics space. Notably, the patent holder in this case was not a traditional brand innovator but a company more commonly associated with generic drug manufacturing — one that had developed its own proprietary biologic and successfully defended it against an established innovator challenger.

In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.

Article Insights

Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular: within Privacy, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Key Takeaways from a Recent Federal Circuit Ruling on Method-of-Use Claims and Written Description in Biologics

Overview

A recent Federal Circuit decision offers a significant reaffirmation of patent protection for method-of-use claims in the biologics space. Notably, the patent holder in this case was not a traditional brand innovator but a company more commonly associated with generic drug manufacturing — one that had developed its own proprietary biologic and successfully defended it against an established innovator challenger. The ruling reinforces that the legal framework for genus-level patent protection remains robust when claims are properly structured, and it offers practical lessons for any organization building or defending an innovator portfolio.

Lesson 1: Corporate Pedigree Does Not Determine Patent Strength

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this case is the identity of the patent holder. The prevailing party was not a legacy pharmaceutical innovator but a company known primarily for generic drug manufacturing. Yet it developed a novel biologic, secured meaningful patent protection for it, and successfully defended those patents against a well-resourced challenger.

The lesson is clear: the distinction between “innovator” and “generic” company is no longer a reliable proxy for patent strength. Any organization that invests in the underlying science and prosecutes claims with precision can establish and defend robust intellectual property.

Patent strategy must be evaluated on the merits of the specification and claims, not the historical identity of the assignee.

Non-traditional innovators entering originator markets should invest in prosecution strategies equal to their scientific investments.

Lesson 2: Method-of-Use Claims for Known Genus Members Are Evaluated Differently Than Genus Composition Claims

The Federal Circuit drew a critical distinction that patent prosecutors and litigators should internalize: a claim to a method of using a well-known class of compounds for a specific therapeutic purpose is evaluated differently than a claim to the compounds themselves.

Where the underlying genus is well known in the art and is not itself the invention, written description and enablement are assessed in the context of the claimed method. When the specification establishes that all members of the genus work for the claimed purpose, and the genus itself is not novel, the disclosure requirements are substantially reduced.

Teams should analyze whether a method-of-use framing is more appropriate than a composition claim when the underlying class of molecules is already well established in the prior art.

A specification demonstrating genus-wide efficacy for the claimed purpose can be sufficient even when it does not catalog every member of the genus.

Lesson 3: Genus-Level Protection in Biologics Remains Viable

Since the Supreme Court’s unanimous 2023 decision — authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch — addressed the enablement requirement under 35 U.S.C. §112(a), the life sciences industry has grappled with anxiety over the viability of broad genus claims. This Federal Circuit ruling provides important clarification and addressed genus claims to antibodies as compositions of matter, where the specification left skilled artisans with a painstaking “research assignment” to identify genus members. It does not apply with equal force to method-of-use claims covering a genus whose members are already well known.

When all members of the claimed genus are known to achieve the claimed purpose — and a skilled artisan reading the specification would so understand — there is no unfinished “research assignment.” Any remaining work to identify or make additional genus members is, in the court’s framing, more akin to “extra credit” than a required precondition to practicing the claims.

Innovators should not reflexively abandon genus-level claiming strategies. The key is careful analysis of claim type and the state of the prior art.

Prosecution teams should build a record establishing that relevant techniques were routine and the genus well understood at the priority date.

Lesson 4: Genus-Wide Efficacy Data at Filing Is the Foundation of a Defensible Claim

The outcome in this case turned critically on an undisputed factual predicate: a skilled artisan reading the specification would have understood that all humanized members of the claimed genus would work for the claimed purpose. This was not established by argument alone — it was embedded in the specification’s disclosure and confirmed by the state of the art at the priority date.

The practical implication for patent prosecution is direct: genus-wide efficacy data, or a strong scientific basis from which genus-wide efficacy can be extrapolated, must be developed and embedded in the specification before filing. It cannot be supplied later.

Patent counsel and R&D teams should collaborate closely to ensure pre-filing data packages support the broadest defensible genus.

Where direct efficacy data for all genus members is not available, the specification should document the scientific basis for extrapolating efficacy across the genus.

Lesson 5: Statements Made in IPR Proceedings Can and Will Be Used Against You in Litigation

One of the more striking evidentiary aspects of this case was the court’s reliance on admissions made by the challenger in prior inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. In those proceedings, the challenger had characterized the relevant class of antibodies as “well known” and the relevant manufacturing techniques as “routine.” Those statements were then used against the challenger at trial to support the validity of the very patents it was attacking.

This is a cautionary tale about the strategic management of prior art characterizations across multi-forum litigation.

Litigation teams must audit all prior proceedings — including IPRs, post-grant reviews (PGRs), and foreign proceedings — for prior art characterizations before taking inconsistent positions in district court.

Organizations should have processes to track and coordinate statements about the prior art across all active proceedings involving related patents or technology.

Aggressively characterizing prior art to invalidate a patent in one forum creates record evidence that can prove damaging in a related infringement dispute.

Conclusion: A Practical Framework for Genus-Level Patent Strategy in Biologics

This decision does not break new doctrinal ground. But it draws workable, practical boundaries around Amgen that innovators can rely upon in planning their patent strategies. Synthesizing the lessons above, a defensible genus-level patent position in biologics requires:

Method-of-use claim framing when the underlying genus is well established in the prior art and the invention lies in the therapeutic application.

A specification that establishes genus-wide efficacy for the claimed purpose, grounded in pre-filing experimental data or a clear scientific rationale.

A prosecution record establishing that relevant techniques were routine and the genus well understood at the priority date.

Consistent prior art characterizations across all proceedings, with active coordination between litigation and prosecution teams.

The competitive landscape in biopharmaceuticals has shifted. Organizations that invest in the science, draft their specifications with care and precision, and manage their litigation positions strategically can compete effectively for genus-level protection — regardless of whether they are traditional innovators or companies making the transition from generics to originator development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.