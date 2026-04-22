AI Training, Data, And Governance: Copyright Battles And Legal Requirements (Podcast)

AI is reshaping legal practice through copyright disputes over training data and emerging regulations governing data use and model deployment. Two Finnegan attorneys explore the evolving legal framework surrounding AI training data, examining critical questions about fair use, authorship, consent, and accountability that law students and practitioners must navigate.

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.

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AI is transforming the legal landscape, from lawsuits concerning training data to new regulations on data use and model deployment. In this episode of Let’s Brief It, host Pauline Wanjiru Irungu, an LL.M. student at American University Washington College of Law specializing in intellectual property and technology law, discusses these developments with two attorneys from Finnegan: Anna Chauvet, partner and head of Finnegan’s copyright practice, who works on front line questions about AI training data, fair use, and authorship, and Lynn Parker Dupree, leader of Finnegan’s privacy practice and former Chief Privacy Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who advises clients on AI governance and compliance, AI training, and harmonizing existing data privacy requirements with the use of AI technologies. Together, they examine the legal landscape of AI training data, evolving copyright and privacy rules, and essential questions regarding consent and accountability. This episode offers a practical guide for law students and early-career attorneys navigating the intersection of AI and law.

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