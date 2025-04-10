ARTICLE
10 April 2025

"Federal Court Decision Sheds New Light On AI Training Data And Copyright Law"

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall Gerstein Partner Matthew Carey provided an overview of a recent and significant federal court decision that offers a rare moment of clarity in the murky intersection of artificial intelligence...
United States Intellectual Property
Matthew R. Carey
Marshall Gerstein Partner Matthew Carey provided an overview of a recent and significant federal court decision that offers a rare moment of clarity in the murky intersection of artificial intelligence and intellectual property. The case, Thomson Reuters v. Ross Intelligence, provides guidance about the use of AI training and copyright law, and the February ruling in the District of Delaware is important to companies building or deploying AI systems that rely on third-party content.

Matt writes, "The case centers on one of the most pressing legal questions in the AI era: can proprietary materials be used as training data without permission? This decision seems to make clear that the answer, in many instances, will be 'no.'"

Read Matt's overview of the case and suggestions to companies using AI technologies in Today's General Counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew R. Carey
Matthew R. Carey
