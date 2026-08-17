A Five-Part Framework To Mitigate “Made In America” Scrutiny

Billie Munro Audia and Jolene Russell present a comprehensive five-part framework designed to help in-house counsel strengthen sourcing agreements and ensure their company's "Made in USA" claims meet regulatory requirements. The framework provides practical guidance for navigating the complex landscape of origin labeling compliance and mitigating potential regulatory risks.

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In her latest Contracts Corner column for Corporate Counsel Now, powered by ACC, Billie Munro Audia, joined by co-author, Jolene Russell, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for Shaw Industries Group, Inc., offers in-house counsel a five-part framework for tightening sourcing agreements so that a company’s “Made in USA” claims can withstand regulatory scrutiny.

Audia’s Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.

Billie Munro Audia is a Partner with OGC. She is a former General Counsel in the technology sector. Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.

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