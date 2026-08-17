A Five-Part Framework To Mitigate “Made In America” Scrutiny

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In her latest Contracts Corner column for Corporate Counsel Now, powered by ACC, Billie Munro Audia, joined by co-author, Jolene Russell, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for Shaw Industries Group, Inc., offers in-house counsel a five-part framework for tightening sourcing agreements so that a company’s “Made in USA” claims can withstand regulatory scrutiny.
Audia’s Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.
Billie Munro Audia is a Partner with OGC. She is a former General Counsel in the technology sector. Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.
GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]