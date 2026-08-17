Division Of Corporation Finance Provides Update On Shareholder Proposal Process

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On August 14, 2026, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance announced that it would discontinue responding to Rule 14a-8 no-action requests entirely, including those submitted under Rule 14a-8(i)(1), unless and until the Division announces otherwise. The Division also indicates that will no longer respond to notices filed under Rule 14a-8(j) with a letter indicating that it will not object if a company omits a proposal from its proxy materials. In its announcement, the Division confirmed that companies will continue to be required to submit notices to the SEC containing the information required by Rule 14a-8(j) when they intend to exclude shareholder proposals from their proxy materials, and that companies should submit those notices using the online Shareholder Proposal Form. It was also announced that the Division’s shareholder proposal email address is no longer functional.
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