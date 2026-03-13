California Textile EPR—Next Steps For Brands And Retailers Before July 1

On February 27, 2026, CalRecycle announced that it selected Landbell USA—one of three applicants—as the producer responsibility organization (PRO) for California's textile extended producer responsibility (EPR) law, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act (SB 707). SB 707 is the first statewide EPR program for textiles in the United States. It is purportedly designed to shift the costs and operational responsibility for the collection and end-of-life processing of covered textiles from consumers and municipalities to producers.

Landbell USA is a nonprofit, New York–based subsidiary of the Landbell Group, which operates an established textile PRO model in Europe through the European Recycling Platform in the Netherlands. As the designated PRO, Landbell USA will oversee the program's collection, repair, reuse, sorting, and recycling of covered textile products sold in California.

The July 1, 2026, producer registration deadline is the most pressing near-term compliance obligation for any brand, retailer, importer, or distributor selling apparel or textiles in California above the $1 million annual global revenue threshold. Noncompliance could trigger significant administrative penalties, including up to $10,000 per day per violation and up to $50,000 per day for knowing or intentional violations.

Key next steps include: (1) confirming whether your company meets the statutory threshold and is a "producer" for SB 707 purposes; (2) identifying the product categories and brands that will be covered under the program; (3) monitoring Landbell USA's producer outreach and anticipated registration portal (expected to launch in the coming weeks); and (4) engaging early to review PRO membership requirements, contract terms, and fee structures.

California's groundbreaking Responsible Textile Recovery Act holds the apparel and textile industry responsible for making sure their products get collected, repaired, reused, and recycled. calrecycle.ca.gov/...

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