P-R-C You Later! GSA Previews Final Transition To Transactional Data Reporting For Schedule Contract Pricing

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1



Beginning in late June, Transactional Data Reporting will become mandatory for nearly all GSA Schedule contracts.





Beginning in late June, Transactional Data Reporting will become mandatory for nearly all GSA Schedule contracts. Key takeaway #2



At the same time, GSA's longstanding Price Reductions Clause will be phased out, eliminating a significant source of historical liability.

On June 9, 2025, the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) quietly announced that Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) would be exiting "pilot" status; under Refresh 27 to the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), TDR will be mandatory for all eligible Special Item Numbers (SINs), effective beginning in the next sales reporting quarter after each contractor accepts the modification, with remaining SINs to be added in future refreshes.

GSA first launched the TDR pilot in 2016 to study potential replacements for legacy disclosure and reporting obligations to ensure the pricing offered to GSA customers is fair and reasonable. Those legacy obligations include the obligation to make Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) disclosures and to track commercial pricing and discounts to the negotiated Basis of Award customer under the Price Reductions Clause (PRC). Under TDR, Schedule contractors submit quarterly monthly reports capturing 16 data elements for all sales made under the Schedule, obviating the disclosure and price-tracking requirements of GSA's legacy CSP/PRC regime.

While the TDR pilot received positive feedback from industry, it met resistance from GSA's Office of the Inspector General, creating doubt over the program's future. Nevertheless, FAS remained committed to the program, with Refresh 27 marking the culmination of efforts to make the Schedule program more accessible to industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.