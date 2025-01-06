The SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts Expire 3-31-25 ... What Do You Need To Know (And Do)?

It's happening again. The current SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract and the SAG-AFTRA Audio Commercials Contract will expire on March 31, 2025, and negotiations for successor contracts will begin early next year. The ANA-4A's Joint Policy Committee on Broadcast Talent Union Relations (the "JPC"), the bargaining unit that represents the industry in negotiations with the union, has expressed optimism that negotiations will conclude successfully, with new contracts replacing the current ones without interruption. However, SAG-AFTRA actors struck the TV and film contracts for a grand total of 169,920 minutes (or 113 days) in 2023, and they struck the commercials contracts for 262,080 (or 182 days) in 2000. How do you measure, measure a strike? (Answer: seasons of pain for actors and the industry alike.)

Last week, the JPC issued two helpful documents for agencies and brands that are signatories to these collective bargaining agreements.

The first is a memorandum that provides useful planning tips – just in case a strike happens. Prior proper planning prevents present problems. These tips include:

Produce early. If you plan to produce commercials in Q2 of 2025, you should give serious thought to producing earlier – before the current contracts expire and before a possible strike is called.

The second is a notice to all JPC authorizers that explains their options for the upcoming negotiations. An "authorizer" is a brand or agency that has authorized the JPC to negotiate on its behalf. The options boil down to the following:

Do nothing. If you do nothing, you remain an authorizer for the upcoming negotiations and will be bound by the new collective bargaining agreements, when negotiations are completed.

