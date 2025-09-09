ARTICLE
9 September 2025

End Of An Era: FTC Backs Away From Nationwide Noncompete Ban

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
On September 5, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to dismiss its appeals in two pivotal cases— Ryan, LLC v. FTC, No. 24-10951 (5th Cir.) and Properties of the Villages v. FTC, No. 24-13102 (11th Cir.)—effectively walking away from its effort to enforce the Noncompete Rule, which attempted to ban most noncompete agreements nationwide.
United States Employment and HR
Yumna Khan,Jesse Coleman, and Dawn Mertineit
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 5, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to dismiss its appeals in two pivotal cases— Ryan, LLC v. FTC, No. 24-10951 (5th Cir.) and Properties of the Villages v. FTC, No. 24-13102 (11th Cir.)—effectively walking away from its effort to enforce the Noncompete Rule, which attempted to ban most noncompete agreements nationwide.

As previously noted, the FTC had sought a 120-day stay of its appeals after district courts struck down the Noncompete Rule. Today's move marks another sharp reversal under the agency's new Republican-led leadership, distancing itself from the more aggressive regulatory stance of former Chair Lina Khan. It also echoes the June 28, 2024, dissent by current FTC Chair Andrew N. Ferguson and Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, and aligns with recent signals from the administration favoring targeted enforcement over sweeping rulemaking.

While the Noncompete Rule may be dead, the FTC is not done with noncompetes. Businesses should brace for focused crackdowns, joint task forces, and case-by-case scrutiny. In addition, the FTC has recently solicited additional public input "to better understand the scope, prevalence, and effects of employer noncompete agreements, as well as to gather information to inform possible future enforcement actions."

The era of agency blanket bans may be over—but regulatory pressure is far from gone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yumna Khan
Yumna Khan
Photo of Jesse Coleman
Jesse Coleman
Photo of Dawn Mertineit
Dawn Mertineit
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More