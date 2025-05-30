ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Littler Lounge: Raids, Records, And Red Flags – Inside Immigration Enforcement (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Littler Lounge, Claire and Nicole sit down with Littler attorney Shin-I Lowe for a grounded, yet eye-opening conversation about the realities of immigration enforcement in the workplace.
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Shin-I Lowe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of Littler Lounge, Claire and Nicole sit down with Littler attorney Shin-I Lowe for a grounded, yet eye-opening conversation about the realities of immigration enforcement in the workplace. From I-9 audits to the high-pressure uncertainty of ICE raids, the discussion explores how employers can distinguish between different types of enforcement actions – and why that distinction matters.

The episode covers the legal nuances of subpoenas versus warrants, the importance of having a clear protocol in place, and how to recognize early warning signs that could trigger government scrutiny. It also dives into the role of E-Verify, the risks of misuse, and how interagency data sharing is shaping enforcement trends under current federal priorities.

With practical insights and a few cautionary tales, this conversation underscores the value of preparation over panic – and highlights Littler's publicly available resources to help employers stay compliant and confident.

Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Claire B. Deason
Claire B. Deason
Photo of Nicole S. LeFave
Nicole S. LeFave
Photo of Shin-I Lowe
Shin-I Lowe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More