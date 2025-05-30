Littler Lounge: Raids, Records, And Red Flags – Inside Immigration Enforcement (Podcast)

In this episode of Littler Lounge, Claire and Nicole sit down with Littler attorney Shin-I Lowe for a grounded, yet eye-opening conversation about the realities of immigration enforcement in the workplace. From I-9 audits to the high-pressure uncertainty of ICE raids, the discussion explores how employers can distinguish between different types of enforcement actions – and why that distinction matters.

The episode covers the legal nuances of subpoenas versus warrants, the importance of having a clear protocol in place, and how to recognize early warning signs that could trigger government scrutiny. It also dives into the role of E-Verify, the risks of misuse, and how interagency data sharing is shaping enforcement trends under current federal priorities.

With practical insights and a few cautionary tales, this conversation underscores the value of preparation over panic – and highlights Littler's publicly available resources to help employers stay compliant and confident.

