ARTICLE
29 April 2025

FTC Requests Stay Of Appeals To Challenges To FTC Non-Compete Rule Citing New Administration

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
On March 7, 2025, lawyers for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed motions requesting a 120-day stay of the agency's appeal of district court decisions...
United States Employment and HR
Jesse Coleman and Eron F. Reid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 7, 2025, lawyers for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed motions requesting a 120-day stay of the agency's appeal of district court decisions in the Fifth Circuit and Eleventh Circuit, which had blocked the FTC's proposed ban on non-competes (the "Rule") in the Ryan v. FTC and Properties of the Villages ("POV") v. FTC cases, respectively. The nearly-identical filings cite the change in presidential administrations and the new FTC's Chair, Andrew Ferguson, who has publicly stated that the agency should reconsider its defense of the Rule. The FTC plans to provide the Court with a status report on the case's future steps at the end of the 120-day stay. As anticipated, the plaintiffs in both cases do not oppose the FTC's motion.

Before ascending to lead the agency, then-Commissioner Ferguson opposed the Rule, arguing that it lacked the authority for broad rulemaking to ban non-compete agreements while also offering pro-business justifications against the ban. Chairman Ferguson's recent comments, however, follow an apparent change of focus for the soon-to-be Republican majority of the FTC to pursue policies that "protect American workers," which we previously discussed here. These include the announcement of the formation of a Joint Labor Task Force responsible for investigating and prosecuting deceptive, unfair, and anti-competitive labor market conduct, among other directives, including "non-compete agreements, which employers can use to impose unnecessary, onerous, and often lengthy restrictions on former employees' ability to take new jobs in the same industry after they leave their employment" and "[n]o-poach, non-solicitation, or no-hire agreements, where employers agree to refrain from hiring each other's employees."

Chairman Ferguson's recent remarks suggest that the current administration will prioritize individual prosecutions, rather than broad rulemaking, to police abusive and overreaching use of non-compete agreements. Where non-compete agreements falls on the new administration's priority list, however, remains to be seen.

Originally published 11 March 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jesse Coleman
Jesse Coleman
Photo of Eron F. Reid
Eron F. Reid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More