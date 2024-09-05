ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Nationwide Ban On Non-Compete Agreements: Requirements And Texas Court Decision Explained (Video)

Watch this Employment Law After Hours video to find out about the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) groundbreaking Final Rule that bans non-compete agreements nationwide.
This video also explores the recent decision by the Northern District of Texas to enjoin and delay the implementation and enforcement of the Final Rule banning non-compete agreements nationwide.

This video covers:

  • Overview of the FTC's Final Rule on non-compete agreements
  • Implications for employers and employees across the U.S.
  • Analysis of the Northern District of Texas' injunction
  • Potential future developments and what they mean for you

Employment Law After Hours published a YouTube Podcast further explaining these statutes and their requirements. Click below to view the episode featuring BMD Labor & Employment Partner, Bryan Meek.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

