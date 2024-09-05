Nationwide Ban On Non-Compete Agreements: Requirements And Texas Court Decision Explained (Video)

Watch this Employment Law After Hours video to find out about the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) groundbreaking Final Rule that bans non-compete agreements nationwide. This video also explores the recent decision by the Northern District of Texas to enjoin and delay the implementation and enforcement of the Final Rule banning non-compete agreements nationwide.

This video covers:

Overview of the FTC's Final Rule on non-compete agreements

Implications for employers and employees across the U.S.

Analysis of the Northern District of Texas' injunction

Potential future developments and what they mean for you

Employment Law After Hours published a YouTube Podcast further explaining these statutes and their requirements. Click below to view the episode featuring BMD Labor & Employment Partner, Bryan Meek.

