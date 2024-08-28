Webinar – Enforcement Strategies Beyond Litigation: Leveraging Alternative Dispute Resolution

Presenters: Daniel Hart, Daniel Whang, and Sierra Chinn-Liu

Navigating the complexities of trade secret enforcement often involves more than just traditional litigation. Join us for a compelling webinar in our 2024 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, where our panel of Seyfarth attorneys will delve into the strategic advantages of using alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms to protect and enforce your trade secrets.

Key Discussion Points:

The various ADR methods available for trade secret disputes: Understand the nuances of mediation, arbitration, and other ADR processes, how they differ from traditional litigation, and the pros and cons of alternative methods of dispute resolution.

Best practices for leveraging mediation and arbitration: Receive practical advice on when and how to use these methods effectively, including tips on selecting mediators and arbitrators with the right expertise.

Key considerations for drafting ADR provisions in agreements: Understand the considerations for drafting ADR clauses, how they interact with restrictive covenant agreements, and their impact on trade secret protection.

Who Should Attend: In-house counsel, Legal professionals involved in trade secret protection and arbitration programs, HR and compliance officers, and Business leaders interested in safeguarding intellectual property.

Cost – There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

Thursday, August 29, 2024

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

