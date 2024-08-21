ARTICLE
21 August 2024

BREAKING: Texas Judge Issues Nationwide Injunction On FTC's Noncompete Ban

SG
Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Contributor

Shipman & Goodwin LLP logo
Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community. We have one goal: to help our clients achieve their goals. How we accomplish it is simple: we devote our considerable experience and depth of knowledge to understand each client’s unique needs, business and industry, and then we develop solutions to meet those needs. Clients turn to us when they need a trusted advisor. With our invaluable awareness of each client’s challenges, we can counsel them at every step -- to keep their operations running smoothly, help them navigate complex business transactions, position them for future growth, or resolve business disputes. The success of our clients is of primary importance to us and our attorneys invest meaningful time getting to know the client's business and are skilled in the practice areas and industry sectors critical to that success. With more than 175 attorneys in offices throughout Connecticut, New York and in Washington, DC, we serve the needs of
Explore Firm Details
For many months, I've been telling anyone who would listen that we had a long way to go before the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements would take effect.
United States Connecticut Employment and HR
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For many months, I've been telling anyone who would listen that we had a long way to go before the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements would take effect.

Earlier today, a federal judge in Texas issued her long awaited decision imposing a nationwide injunction on the rule.

She held that the agency did not have authority to put out rules related to unfair methods of competition, including the noncompete rule.

This injunction, barring any immediate appellate action reversing it, which seems unlikely, essentially means that the rule will NOT go into effect in September as scheduled.

For employers, this ruling may be a mixed bag for some. Some may have liked a single rule to follow and may have wanted to hire applicants from competititors. Others will breathe a sigh of relief that their noncompete agreements are safe for now.

We'll have more in the upcoming days as we review the implications of the decision but for now, employers can put on hold any plans to eliminate their noncompete.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Daniel A. Schwartz
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More